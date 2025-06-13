The Traitors: Raj Kundra to Karan Kundrra, all the contestants who got evicted in first 3 episodes

The Traitors has begun, and the competition has gotten intense. From shocking twists, alliances, backstabbing and trust issues, the reality show promises to keep you entertained and in shock. On June 12, the makers dropped the first three episodes of The Traitors. In the initial episodes, several celebrities' journeys came to an end. Yes, the contestants were quick enough to betray their 'friend' and co-contestants to survive in the game.

List of The Traitors evicted contestants

Sahil Salathia - Sahil got evicted by the three Traitors - Raj Kundra, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Purav Jha - as they decided to end his journey in the first elimination round. This happened as Sahil was the easiest target for them.

Raj Kundra - Raj Kundra's journey in the show was the biggest game changer. He was one of the three traitors. In the round table sessions, all contestants had to guess the Traitor. Apoorva Mukhija was adamant that Raj was the Traitor. When Apoorva stated strong pointers explaining her decision, the majority voted against Raj. Eventually, he confessed to being a Traitor before he got eliminated.

Lakshmi Manchu - After Raj's eviction, the two Traitors, Elnaaz Norouzi and Purav Jha, decided to evict Lakshmi Manchu after a long discussion.

Karan Kundrra - Karan Kundrra was accused of being the Traitor in the Round Table discussion. The majority of them voted against Karan. Before he bid goodbye to the show, it was revealed that Karan is not the Traitor. This revelation left everyone in shock. Jannat too was emotional as she doubted her friend due to which he got evicted..

Similarly, all contestants' journeys are at stake as they compete against each other to survive in the Karan Johar-led show. Nikita Luther, who was evicted by Elnaaz Norouzi in the first episode itself, returned to the show as a wild card contestant in the third episode of The Traitors. This unexpected move by the makers left Elnaaz, the Traitors, and the innocents in shock.

With Nikita's entry in the show, The Traitors - Elnaaz Norouzi and Purav Jha's game is at risk. It will be interesting to see how Nikita will take revenge on Elnaaz for ousting her in the first episode.

The Traitors premiered on June 12 at 8 PM on Prime Video.

