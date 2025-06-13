What does Munmun Dutta eat for breakfast? A look at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress’s 5:30 AM morning routine to intermittent fasting

Munmun Dutta, who is popularly known for playing the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had once opened up about her diet in one of her vlogs. Munmun also shared in her vlog about her commitment to intermittent fasting and even revealed how she believes in eating meals in small portions. Here's decoding what Munmun Dutta eats in a day that helps her to remain fit and fab always.

Munmun Dutta Diet Decoded

Pre breakfast

Munmun Dutta starts her day by waking up at 5:30 AM. As she awakens, she prioritizes hydration and drinks lots of water. Before heading to the gym, she chooses to eat a banana and a handful of assorted dry fruits, including soaked almonds and pistachios. This helps her to remain fit before she begins her rigorous workout routine.

Breakfast

Post-workout, Munmun has a preference for home-cooked breakfasts when her schedule allows. In her vlog, she candidly mentions that on busier days, she may skip her breakfast and instead have a glass of milk or water. However, when she has time, Munmun relishes Indian dishes like Dosa, Poha, or Upma. In the vlog, she is seen relishing a bowl of cereal and fresh fruits.

Lunch

When it comes to lunch, Munmun believes in the goodness of home-cooked meals. Her plates have a wholesome combination of roti, rice, a vibrant vegetable medley, and flavorful dal. Proudly embodying her roots, she emphasises in the vlog her love for Bengali cuisine. She even shared that she prefers eating rice instead of roti. In her vlog, she shares insights about how she instructs her cook to prepare dishes in the traditional Bengali style.

Here, Munmun was seen having pachforon (traditional Bengali style) Masoor dal, bhindi (okra) as it is her favorite vegetable, radish vegetable, salad (comprising of beetroot, carrot, cucumber, seasoned with black salt or pepper and coriander). Along with her lunch, Munmun believes in having ghee, which is good fat. Munmun mentions that she avoids eating wheat but also loves parathas.

Evening Snack

For the evening snack, Munmun treats herself to a light yet nutritious snack, which is a bowl of fruit and masala quinoa made at home. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress then has her tea infused with lemongrass and ginger.

Dinner

Mumun shared that her dinner is usually the same as lunch. She expresses her fondness for the simple Dal Khichdi. In the vlog, Dutta shared that she also prefers eating half-fried egg with her sourdough.

Through this vlog, Munmun Dutta shared how she chooses a balance of health and taste in her daily meals.

