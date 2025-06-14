Who is Nikita Luther? Meet The Traitors contestant who was ousted in the first episode but returned as wild card

Nikita Luther is currently a contestant on The Traitors, competing alongside 19 other celebrity participants. Her journey on the show has been intriguing so far, as she was eliminated by a fellow contestant, Elnaaz Norouzi, in the very first episode, even before the game officially started. This shocking twist left the contestants reeling. While the other contestants began forming strategies, alliances, and attempting to identify the traitor, Nikita returned to the show in the third episode as a wildcard contestant. But who is Nikita Luther?

Who is Nikita Luther?

Born in Delhi, Nikita Luther holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Delhi, where she studied finance and marketing.

This academic background helped her develop a strong analytical mindset, which has proven beneficial in her poker career.

Professionally, Nikita is a prominent poker player based in Delhi.

Her poker journey began as a simple curiosity when she started playing on Zynga, a U.S.-based online poker platform. Her interest took a significant turn during a friend's birthday party in 2015, when she played poker with real stakes for the first time.

Nikita participated in the first season of GGPoker's Game of Gold, a poker reality competition. In February 2017, she and another poker player, Raghav Bansal, won the Macau Poker Cup team event, making her the first Indian woman to win a poker tournament on the global stage—an important milestone in her career.

To date, Nikita Luther has reportedly won over $440,000 in live tournament cashes.

Following her early successes, she continued to win several international tournaments, earning substantial cash prizes along the way.

Nikita was also the first professional female poker player in India to be invited to deliver a TEDx talk. She has achieved significant success in poker competitions both in India and abroad.

On Instagram, Nikita Luther boasts more than 34.5k followers and maintains an active social media presence.

Her participation in The Traitors is more than just a spotlight for poker enthusiasts; it represents a pivotal moment of visibility that could influence how Indian audiences, particularly women, view the game of poker.

The Traitors premiered on June 12, with the first three episodes released on Prime Video at 8 PM. New episodes are scheduled to release every Thursday at 8 PM.

