Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Nakuul Mehta bags the title of Super Stylish TV Star Male
Nakuul Mehta arrived with his wife Jankee Parekh for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.
For the event, Nakuul Mehta and his gorgeous wife Jankee Parekh made a stylish appearance as they chose black as the colour of the night. The actor looked dapper in his printed black suit, which he paired with white sneakers. Jankee, on the other hand, wore a black saree with purple frills on the drape. She paired the six yards of grace with a balloon-sleeved blouse. For those unaware, Nakuul got married to his college-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh after dating for 9 years. Now, they are proud parents to a son, Sufi.
Check Nakuul's photos here:
Talking about Nakuul's professional career, he is presently seen playing the lead role of Ram in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with actress Disha Parmar essaying the role of Priya. started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Karan-Tejasswi win Super Stylish TV Couple; Nia Sharma is Super Stylish TV Star