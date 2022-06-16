Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Nakuul Mehta bags the title of Super Stylish TV Star Male

Nakuul Mehta arrived with his wife Jankee Parekh for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is underway in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. The event is Pinkvilla's first-ever award show that celebrates the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. It is a star-studded affair and needless to mention, they have all put their best fashion foot forward for the night. As we speak, the well-deserving winners also got announced at the prestigious award function and actor Nakuul Mehta bagged the title of Super Stylish TV Star Male. After winning the award, he posed with his wife Jankee Parekh and they looked so cute together. Nakuul's wife Jankee also showed her excitement as his husband won the award. 

For the event, Nakuul Mehta and his gorgeous wife Jankee Parekh made a stylish appearance as they chose black as the colour of the night. The actor looked dapper in his printed black suit, which he paired with white sneakers. Jankee, on the other hand, wore a black saree with purple frills on the drape. She paired the six yards of grace with a balloon-sleeved blouse. For those unaware, Nakuul got married to his college-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh after dating for 9 years. Now, they are proud parents to a son, Sufi. 

Check Nakuul's photos here:

whatsapp_image_2022-06-16_at_11.07.37_pm_1 PHOTO
whatsapp_image_2022-06-16_at_11.07.37_pm PHOTO

To note, the Jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each category except the reader's choice of male and female categories. 

Talking about Nakuul's professional career, he is presently seen playing the lead role of Ram in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with actress Disha Parmar essaying the role of Priya. started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. 

