Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Karan-Tejasswi win Super Stylish TV Couple; Nia Sharma is Super Stylish TV Star

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 16, 2022 10:57 PM IST  |  4.9K
Nia Sharma,photos,Karan Kundrra,Tejasswi Prakash,pinkvilla style icons
Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is underway and drumrolls, as one of the most adored couples Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became winners of Super Stylish TV Couple at the first-ever award show of Pinkvilla. Meanwhile, actress Nia Sharma bagged the title of Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star Female.

Check here:

karan-teja-winner PHOTO
