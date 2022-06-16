Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Karan-Tejasswi win Super Stylish TV Couple; Nia Sharma is Super Stylish TV Star
Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is underway and drumrolls, as one of the most adored couples Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became winners of Super Stylish TV Couple at the first-ever award show of Pinkvilla. Meanwhile, actress Nia Sharma bagged the title of Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star Female.
Check here:
Credits: Viral Bhayani, Pinkvilla Telly
