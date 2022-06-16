Pinkvilla Style Icons: Nia Sharma slays in black; Nakuul Mehta makes a stylish appearance with Jankee; PICS

The Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards have started with a bang and we are thrilled! On its Maiden Style Icons Awards night, Pinkvilla will be honouring celebrities in every field including entertainment, television, sports, food, design, and more. As we speak, the popular and loved celebs from television like Nia Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, Urvashi Dholakia and Amar Upadhyay have made a grand entry at the star-studded event.

Nia Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, Jankee and more celebs at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: