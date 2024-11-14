Amanda Bynes’ Plastic Surgery: Did She Get Any Work Done?

It is no news that the entertainment industry is particularly harsh on child stars. Several actors who debuted at a young age came forward saying that being in the public eye cost them their mental well-being and privacy. Amanda Bynes, who started her acting career when she was only 10 years old, has seen her personal life becoming a property of public criticism over and over again.

Be it her battle with substance abuse or her capricious acting career, the former Nickelodeon star has faced harsh condemnation from critics and the public alike. Needless to say, it took a harsh toll on her mental health. Bynes’ close ones have talked about her obsession with looking perfect and cosmetic procedures. But what exactly are the details of Amanda Bynes’ plastic surgery? How many times did she go under the knife? Before we get into the details, let’s explore her professional accolades.

Who Is Amanda Bynes?

Amanda Laura Bynes is a former American actress who was born on April 3, 1986, in Thousand Oaks, California. Bynes began her acting career when she was only 7 years old. She starred in commercials for brands like Taco Bell, Cut and Style Barbie, etc.

She got her career break after a Nickelodeon producer saw her during one of her stage performances and cast her in the comedy series All That. This show and its spin-off series The Amanda Show brought her so much fame that she soon became a household name.

She went on to act in several popular sitcoms and movies in the late 90s and early 2000s. She starred in popular teen comedy films like Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants etc. The talented actress has a Critics’ Choice Award and six Kids’ Choice Awards to her name and also was nominated for Teen Choice Awards and Young Artist Awards a number of times.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Bynes grew up in a mixed-faith family and describes herself as Jewish. Early on in her childhood, she took an interest in illustration and fashion design. She announced her retirement from the entertainment industry quite a few times but has made a return each time. She enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2014 and graduated in 2019. She has gotten in trouble with the law repeatedly due to various reasons, including possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and spending her time in a conservatorship.

Has Amanda Bynes Had Cosmetic Surgery?

After debuting on Nickelodeon, Amanda became a fan-favorite because of her charming appearance. But life hadn’t been so kind to her and it took a toll on her mental health. She reportedly battled with bipolar disorder and stress.

The troubled actress has been in a constant struggle with fluctuating weight as well. When applying for her conservatorship, her parents portrayed a pretty grueling picture of Bynes battling with body image issues. They had gone as far as saying that she feels “ugly” in her own skin and is “obsessed with plastic surgery.” Amanda has had publicized meltdowns where she called herself, her family members, and other prominent celebrities like Rihanna, Jay-Z erc., “ugly”.

Bynes’ fans have pointed out that the actress looks like a completely different person in recent years. Bynes never shied away from talking about the cosmetic procedures she had done over the years. After coming across posts related to her cosmetic surgeries, the 38-year-old decided to come forward and set the record straight. In a TikTok video posted in 2023 and also on her Instagram story, the actress revealed that she had a Blepharoplasty done on her eyes. She opted for this procedure in order to correct the unnecessary skin folds on her eyes. According to her, it helped her boost her self-confidence. Previously, she had also admitted to getting a nose job.

What Plastic Surgeries Has Amanda Bynes Had?

A lot of Bynes’ close ones have accused her of being obsessed with cosmetic procedures and trying to talk them into getting work done as well. She is slowly trying to get her life back on track and has been posting on TikTok. She has teamed up with Paul Sieminki, who she met during her treatment for a podcast show. Several fans have shown their support, calling her “stunning” and saying that they have her back. Let’s take a peek at the cosmetic procedures she opted for:

Blepharoplasty:

The What I Like About You actress has admitted to getting Blepharoplasty done on the skin folds on her eyelids and corners of her eyes to correct her droopy eyes. Bynes gave her fans a close-up look and revealed that she is happy with the results and that it is “one of the greatest things” she could’ve done for herself. Blepharoplasty is done either for aesthetic or for practical or reconstructional reasons. The cosmetic procedure fixes the skin on the eyelid or the orbital fat ( 1 ).

Rhinoplasty:

In 2013, Bynes went on Twitter to reveal that she got a nose job done. According to her, she did it to “remove the skin that was like a webbing” in between her eyes. She also urged the paparazzi to stop using her old photos. Rhinoplasty is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures sought after by celebrities around the world. The complicated surgical procedure corrects functional and aesthetic issues associated with the nose ( 2 ).

Although the actress hasn’t admitted to getting fillers, looking at her puffy and unnaturally big lips, a lot of her fans speculate that Bynes indulged in lip fillers.

How Has Amanda Bynes’ Surgery Impacted Her Career And Public Image?

Plastic surgery didn’t have anything to do with Bynes’ stalled career. It was caused by her mental health issues, substance abuse and constantly getting in trouble with the law. She was on probation for three years and put under a conservatorship for almost nine years. Bynes has also announced her retirement from the entertainment industry several times.

Amanda Bynes opened up about her body image issues that were caused by her former fans criticizing her harshly. She said that it made her feel “ugly” and “worthless”. However, Bynes’ Blepharoplasty received mixed reactions from the public, mostly positive.

Amanda Bynes’ Plastic Surgery: See Photos of Her Transformation

Before:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The unnerving pressure of the entertainment industry as a young actor doubled with her troubled personal life, led to Amanda's mental health issues. Her conservatorship ended in 2022. Since she has been trying to mend her damaged relationship with her parents. She thanked them for their unconditional support in a recent statement. It appears that she has been making an effort to turn her life around, which is truly commendable. Whether Amanda Bynes’ plastic surgery rumors are true or not, it appears that she has been making an effort to turn her life around which is truly commendable.

