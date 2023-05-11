15 Most Beautiful Ukrainian Women in the World

Top 15 Beautiful Women of Ukraine That Will Leave You in Awe

1. Tina Karol

Tina Karol is a Ukrainian singer, actress, and television presenter. Born Tetyana Liberman, she became widely popular after her participation in the second season of the Ukrainian version of Pop Idol, where she finished as a runner-up. Since then, she has released numerous hit songs, performed on multiple stages around the world, and represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Aside from her successful music career, Tina has also dabbled in acting and television presenting, further showcasing her versatile talents. Tina is a proud mother to Veniamin Ohir, whom she shares with her late partner, producer Yevhen Ohir. From a young age, Tina has dazzled audiences with her mesmerizing performances, both as a singer and a pianist, making her an icon in Ukraine's entertainment scene.

2. Ani Lorak

Ani Lorak, the queen of Ukrainian pop music, has been captivating audiences for over two decades with her exceptional talent, infectious energy, and unparalleled voice. Born in the picturesque town of Kitsman in the Chernivtsi Oblast, Lorak discovered her passion for music at a young age, and by the age of six, she had already performed in front of a live audience.

Over the years, she has released multiple albums, received countless awards, and performed in front of millions of people across the globe. However, her success isn't just limited to her musical career — she's also an accomplished actress, television personality, and humanitarian.

She uses her platform to spread awareness about various social causes and is actively involved in charity work. Her humble demeanor, work ethic, and love for her fans have made her an inspiration to many young artists, and she continues to be one of the most beloved singers in Ukraine and beyond.

3. Olga Kurylenko

One of the most beautiful Ukrainian women to grace Hollywood is none other than Olga Kurylenko. From a childhood spent in poverty, wearing rags and repairing sweaters with a darning needle, she has now become a stunning actress and model.

She started her journey at 13 when she moved to Moscow with her mother, and was scouted as a model by an agent. Her success in the fashion industry led her to Paris, where she signed with Madison agency and graced the covers of several high-end magazines.

But Olga didn't stop there.

She pursued her dream of acting and landed roles in notable films such as Le Serpent, Hitman, and Tyranny. And who could forget her unforgettable performance as Camille, the Bond girl in Quantum of Solace opposite Daniel Craig? Olga Kurylenko, who rose from destitution to become one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, is a true inspiration and one of the most beautiful Ukrainian women to ever walk the red carpet.

Advertisement

4. Yulia Tymoshenko

Although Yulia Tymoshenko may be known for her stunning looks and signature braids, her name carries significant political weight as one of the most well-known prime ministers to lead Ukraine. Tymoshenko's impeccable skills in politics and policymaking, combined with her natural beauty, make her a respected world figurehead.

Born in Dnipropetrovsk in 1960, she became Ukraine's first female Prime Minister in 2005, and Forbes named her the world's third most influential woman. However, Tymoshenko's ascent to power was not without controversy, including a guilty verdict for power abuse and embezzlement in 2011 which was seen by many as a political move.

5. Dasha Astafieva

Dasha Astafieva, a top Ukrainian model and pop artist from the band Nikita, was born in 1985 in Ordzhonikidze. Her fame surged when she opted to be the sought playmate in Playboy's January 2009 edition. Her beauty is unparalleled, and she was named Playboy's Playmate of the 55th Anniversary.

Despite her fame, Dasha has maintained a humble demeanor and continues to tour the world. Dasha Astafieva is without a doubt one of Ukraine's most beautiful women, a true gem who keeps on captivating hearts throughout the world. If you haven't already seen her stunning beauty, you'll surely want to do so again.

5. Anna Bessonova

Anna Bessonova is a beautiful Ukrainian rhythmic gymnast who has left her mark on the world stage. Born in Russia in 1984 to Vladimir Bossonov, an Olympic medalist himself, Anna started her gymnastics journey early on. Her hard work and dedication made her rise to fame, and she became a six-time World Championship medalist, a four-time European Champion, and an Olympic bronze medalist.

Her routines were characterized by her elegance, poise, and artistry. She could transform her body into a mesmerizing work of art that entranced the audience. Her iconic performance at the 2007 World Championships to the famous song "Libertango" has been engraved in the history of gymnastics.

Anna Bessonova has inspired generations of gymnasts and fans across the world. She proved that with perseverance, passion, and commitment, anything is possible.

6. Milla Jovovich

She is a Hollywood icon and a Ukrainian gem — Milica Natasha Jovovich, or as the world knows her, Milla Jovovich. The luminous star was born on December 17, 1975, and has since adorned the covers of over a hundred magazines and dominated the silver screen with her scintillating performances in blockbusters like The Fifth Element (1997), Ultraviolet (2006), and the celebrated Resident Evil franchise.

Advertisement

Jovovich's electrifying action sequences and futuristic sci-fi roles have earned her the title "controlling queen of kick-butt," awarded by VH1 in 2006. The Ukrainian-American sensation is not just a seasoned actress but also an entrepreneur who co-founded the popular Jovovich-Hawk clothing line with her collaborator Carmen Hawk in 2003. The clothing brand was a raging success and stocked in over 50 global stores, including Fred Segal in Los Angeles and Harvey Nichols before it eventually went out of business in 2008.

Today, Milla Jovovich continues to enrapture audiences and enchant her fans with her stunning looks. She stands tall as the fifth most beautiful Ukrainian woman in 2018, leaving everyone bewitched and bedazzled.

7. Ivanna Sakhno

Ivanna Sakhno, the epitome of Ukrainian beauty, reigns as one of the entertainment industry's most captivating actresses. Standing tall at 5'9", her piercing green eyes and radiant blonde locks draw in all who are in her presence. The film industry runs deep in Ivanna's bloodline as she was raised by a pair of visionary filmmakers. Fuelled by her love for the cinematic masterpiece, Amelie, Ivanna began pursuing her passion for acting at an early age. Her determination led her to pack her bags and move to Canada in 2010 to hone her skills in acting and the English language.

Ivanna's talents were soon discovered by Jane Jenkins and Janet Hershenson, two renowned talent scouts, who noticed her during a casting workshop. Since then, Ivanna has appeared in a variety of movies and television series, such as Babe Leto, Knotrakt, Uchitel Muzyki, and Lesya Plyus Roma. However, her breakthrough role came in the science fiction monster movie Pacific Rim: Uprising, where she portrayed Cadet Viktoriya. Ivanna Sakhno's stunning appearance and talent have earned her a place in the hearts of many.

8. Alina Baikova

From humble beginnings as a waitress in Ukraine, Alina Baikova has become a household name in the fashion industry and a successful entrepreneur. Not only has she modeled for top brands like Dio and Zac Posen, but she has also created the popular mobile application Alina's Flowers.

Her dazzling features and grace have placed her in major publications such as Elle, Harper's Bazaar Spain, and Vogue Ukraine, solidifying her standing as one of the most sought-after models.

Advertisement

Standing at 5 feet 10 inches with fair skin, blue eyes, and light brown hair, Alina exudes natural beauty and radiance. With her impressive resume and dedication to making a difference in the world, it's no wonder she's earned a place among the most well-known and beautiful Ukrainian models in the industry.

9. Anna Andres

Anna Andres is another one of the most beautiful Ukrainian women who was awarded the coveted title of Miss Ukraine Universe in 2014. Anna’s journey to success was marked with both triumphs and setbacks, as she navigated her way through the industry to establish herself as a prominent figure.

Anna’s perseverance and hard work eventually paid off when she was signed on by several local and international modeling agencies. Her career reached new heights when she was featured on the front cover of L’OFFICIEL Ukraine in 2014.

In addition to her successful modeling career, Anna has also pursued her legal education at the Lviv Commercial Academy.

10. Anastasiia Kamenskykh

Anastasiia Oleksiivna Kamenskykh, lovingly called NK by her fans, was born on May 4, 1987, with a musical spark in her soul. She inherited her love for music from her family, who nurtured her passion by encouraging her to participate in various singing competitions.

NK made her professional singing debut in 2004 at the prestigious Black Sea Games festival, where her scintillating performance won the hearts of the audience, judges, and music aficionados. The festival organizers recognized her immense talent by awarding her the grand prix, a feat that NK cherishes to this day. This debut marked the beginning of her remarkable journey as a pop and R&B singer.

Apart from her singing prowess, NK is also a versatile artist, actress, television personality, and entrepreneur. She has hosted popular TV shows and appeared in numerous commercials. As an entrepreneur, NK has her fashion line and has also collaborated with leading brands to create exclusive collections.

11. Julia Sanina

Julia Sanina is a renowned singer and was only three years old when she performed on the stage for the first time. Julia is known worldwide for being the front woman of the rock band The Hardkiss. She is a true fashionista and pays a lot of attention to her outfits. All in all, she is one of the most talented and beautiful Ukrainian women in the world.

Advertisement

12. Santa Dimopulos

Santa Dimopulos is a popular Ukrainian singer known for her talent and beauty. She won the famous Ukrainian TV show Dancing with the Stars 2020 and later participated in the Miss Ukraine Universe pageant, where she earned third place. Santa is happily married to Igor Kucherenko.

13. Daria Bilodid

Daria Bilodid was born in Kyiv, Ukraine and is a world-class judoka. At the age of 17, she won her first title and broke the record for becoming the youngest-ever judo world champion. She is a gold medalist and is regarded as one of the most loved sportswomen in Ukraine.

14. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukrainian SSR, and is known as one of the most beautiful Ukrainian actresses. When she participated in Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Kunis revealed that she doesn't speak Ukrainian, as Russian was the common language within her family. Mila worked hard and got recognition with the comedy movie Extract in 2009. She has starred in various blockbuster movies and is truly the epitome of perfection.

Advertisement

15. Alla Kostromichova

Alla Kostromichova is a popular Ukrainian model and has worked with various reputed brands including McQueen, Hermes, Lanvin, and Louis Vuitton. Her brown hair, grey eyes, and stunning features can make anyone's jaw drop.

Conclusion

The women of Ukraine possess a unique blend of extraordinary beauty and unwavering self-assurance. Our list of the top 15 most beautiful Ukrainian women showcases a diverse group of talented individuals including celebrated pop stars, accomplished athletes, composers, fashion models, and influential leaders. From the breathtaking Ani Lorak to the iconic Milla Jovovich, these pretty Ukrainian women possess a magnetic presence that leaves a lasting impression. Their stories of determination and exceptional abilities are sure to inspire and motivate. We hope this article has provided a fresh perspective on your favorite female icons in Ukraine, and perhaps even encouraged you to reach for the stars as well.

ALSO READ: SK20: Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka welcomed on board as the female lead for Sivakarthikeyan starrer