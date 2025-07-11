Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan's comment on moving to Hollywood: ‘Comfortable is boring…’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy with the promotions of her latest release, Heads Of State, starring along with Idris Elba and John Cena. While the movie is available to stream online on Prime Video, here's taking you down the memory lane when the global icon savagely took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan's old comment about Hollywood.

During the times of Citadel promotions, Priyanka Chopra was asked her thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on why he doesn't star in Hollywood movies. As the Pathaan actor had stated, "Hollywood is Waste, Why should I be there? I'm comfortable here.”

Priyanka Chopra said she doesn't carry baggage of her success in one country while walking to another country

Responding to the same, Priyanka Chopra said, “Comfortable is boring to me. I'm not arrogant, I'm self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions; I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

The Don 2 actress went on to add, “I am very professional, and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it. My father was in the military, and he taught me the value of discipline. He taught me not to take the value of what you have been given for granted.”

Priyanka Chopra has paved her path in Hollywood with her consistent hard work and determination. She is now working with all the stalwarts of American cinema. Talking about her camaraderie with Shah Rukh Khan, she has worked with Khan in multiple movies like Don, Don 2, Ra.One and others.

Besides multiple Hollywood projects, the global icon has signed multiple Indian films, too. She is shooting for SSMB29, with Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli. The actress is also returning to the Krrish franchise with its fourth installment.

