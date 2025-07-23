Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan charging big pay cheque of Rs 150 crore? Here's what we know

Salman Khan is all set to return with the most controversial shows of Indian reality TV, Bigg Boss. There is continuous curiosity around its participants, theme, prize money, and host's fee. So, let's explore how much Salman Khan is charging for the upcoming season.

Salman Khan to charge Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore for Bigg Boss 19

According to Screen, Salman Khan will be paid roughly around Rs 8 to 10 crore per weekend. He is expected to host the show for the first three months (15 weeks to be precise) for which he will be getting a remuneration of Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 19 is planned as the longest season ever, which will be telecast for over 5 months. However, it is less costly than the previous seasons as the show is an extension of the Bigg Boss OTT version. It will first telecast on the OTT platform and then the same episode will air on Television, on the same day.

For the unversed, The Battle Of Galwan actor charged over Rs 96 crore for hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. His remuneration for Bigg Boss 17 and 18 was Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, though those were traditional formats.

Who will fill Salman Khan's shoes as the host in the last two months?

As Salman Khan will not be available for the last two months, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, or Anil Kapoor might fill his shoes. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 19 will offer major nostalgia as the much-loved tasks of previous seasons will make a comeback. The idea is to make it the most successful season of Bigg Boss ever. Several names from the industry and social media world are speculated to participate in the show. However, a concrete update on the contestants’ names is still awaited.

The first promo of Bigg Boss 19 was filmed on July 21, with a political theme. The show will be available to stream on JioHotstar from August 30 onwards, besides the satellite channel.

