Is Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2? Know the TRUTH

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is currently being filmed with many actors expected to be a part of it. While more details about the movie are yet to be made, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was rumored to rope in Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo role, but is there any truth to it?

As per a report by the X handle, Box Office - South India, Shah Rukh Khan is not part of the film and won’t be playing a cameo role in the sequel. However, there are claims that a Bollywood actor will be part of the project, which will only be announced in due time.

For those unaware, Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. The action thriller features the tale of “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, a former jail warden played by the superstar.

The first installment focused on the story of the retired jail warden exacting revenge against the men who were responsible for his son’s death. However, as the film progresses, a dark truth is revealed, leading the film to become a heist venture.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film featured actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in cameo roles. Now, with the sequel, the stars are expected to reprise their former characters and even include Nandamuri Balakrishna in a special appearance.

While more details are yet to be made, reports also suggest that Nagarjuna Akkineni might play the main antagonist, although it hasn’t been confirmed.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar was last seen in a leading role in the action drama Vettaiyan. The TJ Gnanavel directorial featured the actor as a police officer, infamous for encountering criminals, but is torn when a sensational case comes across him.

Moving ahead, the actor will soon be on the big screens with his film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action entertainer is slated to release on August 14, 2025, with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

Aside from them, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be playing a cameo role in the much-awaited film. Moreover, the cinematic venture offers an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Pooja Hegde (dance appearance), and more in key roles.

