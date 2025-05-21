Aditya Chopra Birthday: When Rani Mukerji revealed husband-producer 'curses' her daily since marriage and reason will leave you in splits

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in 2014. They make for one of the most popular couples in Bollywood despite the latter staying away from the limelight, avoiding the paparazzi and the media. On the special occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday today, May 21, 2025, let’s throwback to the moment when his wife made a hilarious revelation. Rani revealed her husband 'curses' her daily because his pictures had been out there since their marriage.

In an old interview with Siddharth Kanan, Rani Mukerji was asked if Aditya Chopra had finally decided to get photographed by the paparazzi. In response, she said she captured him on her phone daily. The actress mentioned that her husband didn’t dislike being photographed.

Rani stated that Aditya liked being anonymous because, as a filmmaker, he wanted to stay connected with his audience and preferred going places without being noticed. She believed that was why he didn’t want his pictures to be shared.

Rani added, “That’s why he curses me every day, because since the day he got married to me, I think his pictures have been flashing everywhere, which he hates.”

Rani Mukerji often talks about Aditya Chopra’s support in her life. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2023, the Mardaani actress disclosed that her husband motivated her to resume work after the birth of their daughter.

She said, “So I was so completely immersed in my role of motherhood that my husband nodded and nudged me and said, 'Hello, you are Rani Mukerji; you need to go back to the arch lights. You can't do this. Your child is born. She will grow up. She will have her own life. But you cannot forget who you are. Your fans are waiting for you, so you need to go back to work.’”

On the work front, Rani Mukerji is now gearing up for Mardaani 3. The film will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 27, 2026. Meanwhile, the producer has many films like War 2, Alpha, and more in his lineup.

