Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's 4-day-old post says 'Your time on earth is limited'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur, who was also a renowned businessman, passed away at the age of 53. The news of his unfortunate demise surfaced on the night of June 12. Sunjay, who was residing in the UK, suffered a heart attack reportedly while playing polo. He had an active presence on his Twitter account where he posted his insights about business and shared his thoughts. His 4-day-old post about motivation to live a fulfilling life has been going viral on social media.

On June 9, Sunjay Kapur shared an encouraging quote with his followers highlighting the importance of leading a fulfilling life by taking up all the chances. The quote that he shared read, "Your time on earth is limited. Leave the "what ifs" to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the "why nots." Sharing this post, he wrote, "Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions. #MondayMotivation."

Here's a look at Sunjay Kapoor's 4-day-old post:

Sunjay was an avid polo player and actively participated in the sport. According to a Times of India report, his sudden demise occurred during a match. As per the report, it is believed that a bee entered his mouth while he was riding a horse, which triggered the heart attack. Despite medical intervention, he passed away.

Speaking about his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, the businessman and the actress tied the knot in 2003. Their star-studded wedding remains one of the grandest celebrations of B-town. Following differences in their marital life, Sunjay and Karisma parted ways in 2014. However, the couple remained cordial with each other as they have two children, a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan. After parting ways with Karisma, Sunjay married Priya Sachdeva.

Sunjay Kapoor was the chairman of Sona Comstar (formerly Sona BLW Precision), a manufacturer of automotive components. He was also a director on the boards of several companies and was actively involved in various professional organizations.

