Phule Box Office 2 Weeks: Pratik Gandhi's biographical drama sees good trend but low start; is less awareness the reason?

Phule starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa continues to struggle at the box office. Released on 25th April 2025, the biographical drama based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule has completed two weeks at the box office. The movie recorded a good trend over the weekdays, but a poor start and lack of marketing led to its terrible collections.

Directed by Anant Mahadevan, Phule underwent various censorship issues before its release. However, when the movie hit the screens, it couldn't make a mark and remained devoid of the audience. The movie suffered due to the lack of awareness around its release. Moreover, the word-of-mouth couldn't help it either.

The biographical drama kickstarted its box office journey with a dull figure of Rs 10 lakh. However, the movie saw a surge over the weekend and posted a total figure of Rs 70 lakh by the end of its opening weekend. It further wrapped its first week at just Rs 1.20 crore net in India.

The Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer witnessed a major dent by the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 in its second weekend. The movie could add only Rs 25 lakh to the tally in its second week, registering a drop of around 80% over its first week. The total cume of Phule now stands at Rs 1.45 crore net at the Indian box office.

Based on its trends and continuous drops, the movie will wrap up its theatrical run very soon at just Rs 1.50 crore net in India.

Day India Net Collection 1 Rs 10 lakh 2 Rs 25 lakh 3 Rs 35 lakh 4 Rs 15 lakh 5 Rs 20 lakh 6 Rs 10 lakh 7 Rs 5 lakh 8 Rs 3 lakh 9 Rs 7 lakh 10 Rs 8 lakh 11 Rs 2 lakh 12 Rs 2 lakh 13 Rs 1.5 lakh 14 Rs 1.5 lakh (est.) Total Rs 1.45 crore

