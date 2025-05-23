‘Bag pack kijiye aur chale jaiye’: Why Rajkummar Rao fired their chef, a reason that proves he’s an ideal husband

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are among Bollywood’s most loved couples. They were in a long-term relationship before tying the knot in 2021. Recently, the Stree 2 actor recalled how he once fired their chef after the chef was disrespectful to his wife, Patralekhaa.

In a recent appearance on Raunaq Rajani’s show RelashionShit Advice, the comedian talked about how his chef didn’t respect his wife, yet he didn’t have the courage to fire him. In response, Rajkummar Rao shared his very different reaction and how he handled a similar situation.

He alerted the audience, stating, "I’ll tell you an example from our house, and guys, see the difference.” He shared that they had a great cook who must have been 48. The actor emphasized the dilemma, highlighting that it was the first time he had gotten a chef who was cooking Mexican vegetarian food instead of some normal ‘hari sabzi and rice.’

Rajkummar continued by recalling how his chef once made a great Mexican platter for him. However, when his wife, Patralekhaa, informed him about the chef’s disrespectful behavior towards her, the actor decided to fire him.

He shared, "After two days, Patra told me, ‘Listen, this guy doesn’t talk to me nicely. I think there’s some issue’. And I could figure it out. On the third day, when Patra asked him something, he made some face. But with me, he’d talk with a lot of respect. You know what I did? I called him and said, ‘Aapka bag pack kijiye aur na aap chale jaiye' (pack your bags and leave).”

This story was met with a huge cheer and applause from the audience present in the room.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade and got married on November 15, 2021.

On the professional front, Rao is currently enjoying the release of the comedy family drama Bhool Chuk Maaf alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, which was released in the theaters today, i.e., May 23, 2025.

He will be next seen in the action entertainer Maalik, which will be gracing the silver screens on July 11, 2025.

