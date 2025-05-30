Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Trends Day 8: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer rom-com eyes decent hold on 2nd Friday

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Trends Day 8: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's latest romantic-comedy is holding up decently at the box office. The time-loop comedy-drama, directed by Karan Sharma, garnered a mixed response from the audience and critics, which is impacting its box office potential.

Bhool Chuk Maaf trends fairly on Day 8, targets a nominal drop

Debuted with Rs 7 crore on the opening day and wrapped the first week at Rs 43 crore, the movie has witnessed a decent trend at the box office so far. Continuing the same, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is entering the second weekend now. The movie is registering an average occupancy in cinemas today and is expected to see a slight drop in its last-day collections.

If the evening and night shows manage to record some good traction, the movie will close its second Friday by earning around Rs 2.50 crore net in India. Bhool Chuk Maaf will storm past the Rs 45 crore mark today and the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of the second weekend. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

The film is expected to make its debut on the OTT platform soon, which may push its theatrical run to the end. Moreover, it will face Housefull 5 from June 6th, which is expected to grab most of the screens.

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Maalik, which is likely to mark his debut in the action genre. Let's see how it goes with the audience.

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

Bhool Chuk Maaf is playing in cinemas near you. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

