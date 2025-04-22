Sourav Ganguly signs deal worth Rs 125 crore to host Bigg Boss Bangla and another new quiz show? Find out

Sourav Ganguly, known for his long journey in the world of cricket, is reportedly stepping into the world of entertainment again, leaving behind the stadium and his commentary skills. The cricketer became a household name on Bengali television with a show titled Dadagiri. As per reports, Sourav is set to host two big non-fiction shows that promise to bring both drama and intellect to Bengali screens. It is said that he has signed a four-year deal worth Rs 125 crore with Star Jalsha

Advertisement

According to India Times report, Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly will host Bigg Boss Bangla and a brand new quiz show, which is untitled. Both of these reality shows are expected to go on air in July 2025. Reportedly, the production of these two shows is expected to begin in early July 2025. Bigg Boss Bangla will lead the way, bringing a new energy to the format in Bengal.

While talking to the portal, Ganguly claimed that Television is a unique way to connect with people. He said he is excited to host these upcoming reality shows. The cricketer stated, "Television has always given me a special way to connect with people, and it gives me great pleasure to associate with the channel as we begin a new chapter of storytelling through innovative non-fiction programming."

Sourav Ganguly continued, "I've always believed in the power of connecting with people beyond the cricket field, and this collaboration allows me to do just that - by exploring fresh formats and real stories that inspire and entertain."

Advertisement

While Indian cricketers enjoy a massive fan following, the news of Sourav's appearance on Television will surely leave massive numbers of viewers excited.

For the uninformed, Saurav Ganguly was recently re-appointed as the chairperson of the ICC men's cricket committee, and his longtime national teammate VVS Laxman too has been picked again as one of the panel members.

ALSO READ: ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly turns actor for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter but things take unexpected turn; we bet you didn’t see this coming