Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga says film succeeded due to understanding between him and Ranbir Kapoor; 'There are so many…'

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga came together in Animal, back in 2023. Together, the artists created a film that broke several box office records despite some negativity coming their way. But it’s not just the director or the team who are to be credited for the film’s success. In an interview, SRV stated that the film redefined success because of the understanding between him and Kapoor. Read on!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was in an exclusive conversation with Game Changers, talking about his movie Animal. This is when he spoke about the film being longer than usual and how Ranbir Kapoor reacted to it. Sandeep stated that whatever success of Animal there is today, it’s because of the understanding between him and the Bollywood superstar.

Sharing the reason behind it, the director added, “Because for anything, there are so many scenes where any actor could say, ‘Nhi, ye thoda zyada hua, ye thoda kum hua’ (No. This was a it too much, or this wasn’t enough).” However, nothing of that sort happened with the Rockstar actor.

The Kabir Singh director added that whatever he liked, Ranbir Kapoor liked too. “It’s a directly proportional link it was,” Vanga divulged, adding that even he doesn’t know how it happened. Moreover, during the filming of his second Hindi movie as a director, SRV would ask RK’s opinions on the flow of the movie and if things were going right and the Sanju actor would respond, “Mujhey nhi pata, tereko kya lagra? Tujhey lagra sahi jaare? Toh sahi jaare. (I don’t know. What do you think? If you think we’re going on the right track then we are.)”

Advertisement

Back in 2023 when the movie was announced, there were a lot of speculations if Ranbir, who had a very chocolate-boy image, would be able to nail such a rugged and violent character. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sandeep revealed how he imagined Kapoor as ‘Animal’. The filmmaker told us that through the actor’s films like Rockstar, Tamasha, and others, he got to know that he would be great in an action or violent film.

“I don’t know baki logo ko dikhta hai k nahi (I don’t know if others can see it), but a writer-director can see that. That’s the only thing, and what surprised me was the action part of it. He’s very good at action,” stated the Arjun Reddy director.

For more such interesting updates from B-town, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!