Animal Park EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna recalls Sandeep Reddy Vanga telling her one-liner that ‘blew’ her mind; says ‘It’s going to be madness all over again’

Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 that brought a lot of fame to the actors who worked in it. The audience is now waiting for the sequel of the movie, Animal Park, which is expected to be a bigger entertainer than the first film. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the mind blowing one-liner that Sandeep Reddy Vanga told her about the movie. She also revealed that Animal Park is going to be “madness all over again.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who played the wife of Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal, was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. While talking to us, she spoke about the second part of the film, Animal Park. Speaking about it, the Puhspa 2 fame stated that now, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will have to up the game and do his magic.

This is when she also revealed that Vanga once told her a one-liner about the film and it “blew my mind at the moment when I heard it, the second he told me.” She further expressed, “I don’t know if he has changed a thing but I just know that it’s going to be madness all over again” adding that she loved working with Sandeep and Ranbir Kapoor in the movie as they are “full mast (fun).”

Watch the full interview below:

During the interaction, she expressed her surprise when the host spoke on RK’s interview in which he revealed the film would be made in three parts. The popular South Indian actress stated that it was also news to her. Sharing how she reacted to the information, Rashmika divulged, “I was like ‘RK, did you just make that up or did Sandeep actually tell you?’ But, it’s exciting.”

At the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that since Vanga is making another film right now, they will start with Animal Part 2 by 2027. He also informed Deadline Hollywood that the filmmaker intends to make it over three parts. “It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist,” she told the publication.

Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

