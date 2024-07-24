4 Years of Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi expresses gratitude for ‘boundless love’; misses Sushant Singh Rajput in heartfelt post

Actress Sanjana Sanghi made her debut as a child artist in Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri's Rockstar, and despite her small role, she managed to capture attention. After Rockstar, she made several cameos and finally landed her full-fledged debut role alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. Today, July 24, 2024, marks four years since the movie's release, and Sanghi took to Instagram to cherish the memories with a heartfelt post.

Sanjana Sanghi celebrates 4 years of Dil Bechara

The Fukrey Returns actress took to Instagram to share two pictures from Dil Bechara—one with Sushant Singh Rajput from a scene in the movie, and another from her introductory scene. She reflected on her journey, expressing immense gratitude for the love her character received, and also shared how much she missed her co-star.

She captioned the post, "4 years to this most special day. A day for me to reflect on the unbelievable journey thus far, and immerse myself in nostalgia. Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always. Can never be grateful enough for the excitement I feel in my heart to be given this opportunity to entertain you all. Thank you. A million times over. Miss you Sush".

Check out her Instagram post here:

Sanjana Sanghi on the work front

The actress then appeared in Rashtra Kavach Om with Aditya Roy Kapur, showcasing her stunt skills. She also featured in Tarun Dudeja's 2023 film Dhak Dhak, alongside Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ratna Pathak Shah. She also made cameos in Fukrey Returns, Hindi Medium, Baar Baar Dekho.

Most recently, Sanjana starred in the OTT release Who Bhi Din The, alongside Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav, and others. The film, focused on college drama, was written by Sajid Ali, the brother of Imtiaz Ali. Before this, she acted with Pankaj Tripathi in Zee 5's film Kadak Singh.

