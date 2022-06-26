EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi on Om: The Battle Within; Bond with Ratna Pathak Shah & about Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi will release soon, and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla recently, the actress opened up about her preparations for the film. “It’s very crucial to get your body language right, because when you are at work as an agent you have to walk, talk and be a particular way. My character Kavya is an agent but she is also a girl - her heart beats, her mind thinks, and she feels everything she feels. Also, I didn’t want to give her coloured hair, streaks, and fancy clothes. We have kept it very simple, I barely wore any make-up, and we have really tried to keep it as honest as possible,” informs Sanjana.

As a part of her prep, she spoke to a few ex agents too. “Prep for me is really important, at least right now where I as an actor - I don’t have switch on and switch off. I am with Ratna ma’am (Ratna Pathak Shah) right now, we are shooting for Dhak Dhak in Leh. You know when we come back from the set, she is a completely different person and I am still lost in my character’s thoughts. Right now I am in that stage, where I go to whatever degree I need to go to feel prepared,” she shares.

Meanwhile, do they trip over Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, while they are shooting for Dhak Dhak with Shah, who played Maya Sarabhai in the popular show? “Trip is an understatement. We are shooting in a very tough location, we are literally up in the mountains, and everytime it gets too stressful we just share Sarabhai jokes because we have all grown up on it. It’s epic,” Sanjana signs off.

