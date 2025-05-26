Janhvi Kapoor says she wouldn’t mind playing even ‘a tree’ in THIS director’s next film

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the reviews of her movie Homebound, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film marked the actress' first collaboration with Neeraj Ghaywan. She has been expressing her admiration for him in her recent interviews. Janhvi even mentioned that she wouldn’t mind playing ‘a tree’ in Neeraj’s next movie.

In a recent interview with Deadline Hollywood, Janhvi Kapoor talked about working with Neeraj Ghaywan in Homebound. She said that she was deeply moved by the script of the film and immediately knew she wanted to be part of it in any way possible. The actress shared that working with Neeraj had been a long-time dream. She believed that he was one of the finest directors in the country and mentioned that every actor hoped to work with him.

Then, Janhvi revealed what she texted the filmmaker after she wrapped up Homebound. She stated, “Even after I finished shooting for this film, I messaged him and said that ‘I don’t mind if I need to play a tree in the background of your next film; I just need to be in it.’” The Dhadak actress felt it was a great honor to be on his set and to be directed by him.

Homebound was screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It received a 9-minute standing ovation from the audience during its world premiere. The story and the performances of the cast have garnered great reviews from international critics.

Homebound is Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film and also the second to head to the prestigious film festival. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, it stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra have produced the movie. It is co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Martin Scorsese’s name is attached as the executive producer.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor also made headlines for her back-to-back stunning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. She served some major fashion goals with her looks.

