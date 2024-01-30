10 best Korean variety shows: Knowing Bros, 2 Days 1 Night and more

Knowing Bros, 2 Days & 1 Night, Running Man and many more Korean variety shows offer a much-needed break from the fast lives that we lead. They are fun to watch and offer excitement and entertainment. Moreover, fans also get to see their favourite K-pop idols and K-drama actors in a different environment where they get to show their personalities and charms. Variety shows always have a new and fresh concept to keep the viewers hooked so that they get to have a good time. Here is a list of the 10 best Korean variety shows.

10 most entertaining Korean shows to watch

Knowing Bros

Knowing Bros is a fun show in a classroom setting. In every episode, a celebrity guest joins the cast and the concept is that everyone gets to talk casually with one another. South Korea has a culture of hierarchy and respect when it comes to age and hence the premise of this show is interesting as people talk freely with each other despite the age differences. BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK and many more K-pop idols and K-drama actors have appeared in the show.

2 Days & 1 Night

2 Days and 1 Night has been around since 2007. In this show, the cast takes trips to various places in South Korea and enjoys their time for 2 days and 1 night. Not only that, they are also given missions to fulfil while they are on the trip. Currently, Yeon Jung Hoon, Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, DinDin, Na In Woo and Yoo Seo Ho are a part of the star-studded cast.

Advertisement

I Live Alone

I Live Alone is considered to be a real-variety meaning that it is a variety show that strives to showcase the real lives of celebrities. It is shot is a documentary style and follows the lives of celebrities who live alone. It showcases how behind all the glitz and glam, they too have a life similar to us. Celebrities like Mamamoo’s Hwasa, SHINee’s Key, Han Hye Jin and more have been a part of this show.

The Return of Superman

The Return of Superman is an adorable show in which celebrity fathers take care of their children while the mother takes a much-needed break. In the past Epik High’s Tablo, Sam Hamington, Gary and many more have featured in the show. Sayuri Fujita was the first woman who was featured as a regular cast and joined as a single mother.

Running Man

Running Man is one of the most-watched shows in South Korea. In this variety show, the cast is given various missions and games and games to play. Winning leads to a prize and failing leads to a punishment. Many celebrities over the years have appeared as guests; from BTS and BLACKPINK to Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook and more.

Sixth Sense

Sixth Sense is a variety show in which the cast members visit three places or people. The catch is that one of these three is fabricated and is actually a well-created set. The cast has to use their intuitions and intellect and figure out which one is not real. Getting it right bears rewards.

Great Escape

Great Escape is a show which is essentially an escape room challenge. Each of the cast members have to escape the carefully built sets by solving puzzles and succeeding in the missions given to them. There is no stipulated time limit to escape from these rooms. When one finishes all the tasks, they get to escape.

Advertisement

New Journey to the West

New Journey to the West took off in 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. The show is inspired by a story. Every season the cast dresses up as certain characters from the story to go on a journey. During their trip, they are given missions to be completed. Upon compilation, they receive dragon balls and their wishes are granted.

Law of the Jungle

Law of the Jungle is a reality-style show in which the celebrity cast has to survive in a remote location with limited access and resources. BTS’ Jin was also a part of the star cast in one of the seasons of this show. It is shown in documentary style and viewers get to see the celebrities’ survival skills.

You Quiz on the Block

You Quiz on the Block is hosted by the famous entertainers Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. The two meet new people and enter their everyday lives. They spend time with them and have a chat while also quizzing them about various things. BTS have also appeared as guests on this show.

Conclusion

Running Man, The Return of Superman, Great Escape and many more variety shows have given the audience a great time. A lot of the time, K-pop idols and K-drama actors also have their own shows like BTS Run and Going SEVENTEEN, which have not been included in the list. Variety shows are refreshing and viewers get to destress as they indulge in these. There are many more Korean variety shows that one can explore.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines: IU and Park Bo Gum's romance K-drama confirms OTT release; shares cast photo