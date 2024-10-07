10 K-drama quotes that we live by: From Gong Yoo's romantic confession in Goblin to Kim Ji Won's heartfelt speech in My Liberation Notes

Dialogues are essential to a K-drama’s success, as they can either elevate it to iconic status or make it feel awkward and unnecessary. Many K-dramas have showcased memorable and relatable lines that have shaped their scripts and brought the stories to life. Here are 10 of the best K-drama quotes.

Goblin

"Every moment I spent with you… shined. Because the weather was good, because the weather was bad and because the weather was good enough. I loved every moment of it. "

This romantic confession by Gong Yoo in Goblin is one of the most memorable K-drama lines. It is a super hit drama which is still counted amongst the best K-dramas. It tells the story of a warrior Kim Shin who was executed by his King and was cursed to live on for centuries until he found his bride. In modern-day Seoul, the undead Goblin finally finds his bride but fate has other plans. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na feature as the main characters.

Reply 1988

"Time continues on. That is why time eventually creates farewell and it always leaves people with regrets. If you love someone, you have to tell them now, before your fleeting days become filled with regret. In some ways, the biggest present that time leaves us with is the memories we have of loving others. "

Reply 1988 is a 2015 slice-of-life drama which tells the story of a neighbourhood in the late 1980s. The lighthearted drama deals with the everyday lives of the people living in the neighbourhood together and the warmth and compassion they have for each other. Lee Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi take on the main role in the series.

My Liberation Notes

"Five minutes a day. If you have five minutes of peace, it’s bearable."

My Liberation Notes is a slow-paced drama starring Kim Ji Won, Son Suk Ku, Lee Min Ki, Lee El and Lee Ki Woo. The drama revolves around the story of a family with three siblings all of whom want to escape country life and settle in Seoul. It talks about dreams and aspirations of a good job and love life.

Be Melodramatic

"I may sound blunt with my words, but I am not blunt with my work. I like to receive packages, and I like to read the menu at restaurants. I like work incomparably more."

Be Melodramatic is a feel-good K-drama which stars Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong and Gong Myung. It tells the story of three friends who are in their late twenties and how they navigate their work and love life. It is a perfect bowl of warm soup for the cold days.

Because This is My First Life

"Just because you lived through yesterday doesn't mean you know everything about today.”

Because This is My First Life is a slice-of-life drama which was released in 2017. It stars Jung So Min, Lee Min Ki, Esom, Park Byung Eun, Kim Ga Eun and Kim Min Seok. The drama deals with the problems of adult life and the beauty of friendship. A homeless woman and a man become housemates and share the burden of life.

Fight For My Way

"I treated you the best that I could, so I have no regrets. The person with regrets should be you"

Fight for My Way is a happy K-drama starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon. The drams talks about the dreams and hopes of the youth and the struggle one goes through to achieve it. It is an inspiring story filled with comedy and romance.

Crash Landing On You

"Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right station"

Crash Landing on You revolves around a rich South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri who lands in North Korea during a paragliding accident. Stranded in the new country, she comes across a North Korean army officer Ri Jung Hyuk who takes charge of hiding her identity and helping her get back home. Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, So Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun take the lead roles in the drama.

My Mister

"You are the one to decide. If you consider it to be no big deal, then it is no big deal."

My Mister is an emotional tale of two people, a man in his 40s and a young woman in her 20s, both of whom struggle with their personal lives. They form a sort of kinship to help each other and get through life. IU, Lee Sun Kyun, Jang Ki Yong and more take on the main roles in this drama.

Prison Playbook

"It takes courage to give up too."

Starring Park Hae Soo and Jung Kyung Ho, Prison Playbook tells the story of a star baseball player who is sent to prison for using excessive force while chasing a man trying to assault his sister sexually.

Misaeng

"Even if you think you won’t make it, fight to the end. In life, there are many things you start even if you know the predetermined end.”

Misaeng: Incomplete Life is an office drama which shows the ups and downs of work-life in a realistic manner. This drama is known for depicting the South Korean work culture as close to reality as possible. It stars Im Siwan, Lee Sung Min, Kang So Ra, Kang HA Neul, Kim Dae Myung and Byun Yo Han.

