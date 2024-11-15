10 times BLACKPINK made BLINKs proud to be their fans: From taking over Coachella to topping global charts

Being a BLACKPINK fan is such an exciting journey, right? Ever felt like bursting with pride because of our girls? From their jaw-dropping performances to their incredible achievements, BLACKPINK has given us countless reasons to be proud.

Whether it’s breaking records, dazzling us with their fashion, or showing their kind hearts through philanthropy, these girls never fail to amaze us. Today, we’re going to dive into ten unforgettable moments when BLACKPINK made us all beam with pride.

So, grab your lightsticks and get ready to see some of the most iconic and heartwarming moments that remind us why we love being BLINKs. Let’s celebrate the power, talent, and charm of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa together!

1. BLACKPINK made BLINKs proud right from the start. Their debut songs, BOOMBAYAH and Whistle, quickly topped music charts and gained millions of views. This strong beginning showed everyone that BLACKPINK was a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry. Their impressive debut made fans proud to support such a talented and successful group from the very beginning.

2. BLACKPINK made BLINKs proud by breaking several Guinness World Records. One of their biggest achievements was “How You Like That,” which became the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours.

This incredible feat showed their massive global popularity and the strong support from their fans. Achieving these records highlighted BLACKPINK’s influence and success, making BLINKs proud to be their fans.

3. BLACKPINK made BLINKs proud by being the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella. This is one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Their energetic and powerful performance wowed the audience and showcased their talent on a global stage.

This historic moment highlighted BLACKPINK’s influence and success, making fans proud to support such an amazing group.

4. BLACKPINK made BLINKs proud with their sold-out world tours, “In Your Area” and “Born Pink.” These tours were a huge success, showing their incredible global popularity.

Fans from all over the world came to see them perform live, proving that BLACKPINK’s music and talent are loved everywhere. Their ability to sell out concerts worldwide made BLINKs proud to support such a popular and talented group.

5. Each BLACKPINK member became an ambassador for top luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, and Celine. This shows their huge influence in the fashion world. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have made BLINKs proud by representing these prestigious brands and showcasing their unique styles.

Their fashion choices and partnerships highlight their global impact and make fans proud to support them. BLACKPINK truly shines in the world of high fashion.

6. BLACKPINK has been involved in many charity events and donations. They have supported causes like climate change, donated to wildfire victims, and helped single-parent households.

Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have all contributed to making the world a better place. Their efforts in charity work make BLINKs proud to be their fans. BLACKPINK’s dedication to helping others shows their kind hearts and strong influence beyond music.

7. BLACKPINK made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to break into the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit song “DDU-DU DDU-DU.” This incredible achievement showcases their global popularity and talent.

Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have made BLINKs proud by reaching such a prestigious milestone in the music industry. Their success on the Billboard charts is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

8. BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel has over 94 million subscribers, making them one of the most-followed music groups on the platform. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have achieved incredible success with their music videos, breaking records and gaining millions of views.

Their popularity on YouTube makes BLINKs proud to support them. BLACKPINK’s impressive subscriber count and global reach highlight their influence and the love they receive from fans worldwide.

9. BLACKPINK has played a huge role in spreading Korean culture around the world, becoming a key part of the “Hallyu Wave.” Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have introduced many people to K-pop, Korean fashion, and traditions.

Their global influence and popularity make BLINKs proud to be their fans. BLACKPINK’s efforts in promoting Korean culture have helped bridge cultural gaps and bring fans from different backgrounds together

10. BLACKPINK always shows their love and thanks to BLINKs. They use social media, fan meetings, and special messages to connect with their fans. These interactions make BLINKs feel valued and appreciated.

Whether through heartfelt posts, fun fan events, or surprise messages, BLACKPINK ensures their fans know how much they mean to them. This constant appreciation strengthens the bond between BLACKPINK and BLINKs, making fans proud to support them.

And there you have it, BLINKs! From record-breaking hits to heartwarming interactions, BLACKPINK has consistently shown why they're our ultimate girl group. These queens have made us proud beyond words, and we can't wait to see what incredible things they'll do next!

