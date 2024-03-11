15 best K-pop songs of all time: BTS' Spring Day, Girl's Generation's Gee and more

BTS’ Spring Day, Girl’s Generation’s Gee, BLACKPINK’s Ddu-du Ddu-du, EXO’s Love Shot and more are some iconic K-pop songs which will never get old. These tracks have a certain charm and hook about themselves which makes them evergreen. They were groundbreaking when they were released and even after years, they remain in the hearts of listeners who go back to them again and again. Here is a list of the best K-pop songs.

15 best K-pop songs to add to your playlist

1. Spring Day by BTS

BTS' Spring Day is a part of the 2017 album You Never Walk Alone. The song is about waiting to meet someone and missing them. It still remains a fan favourite and recently saw a resurgence as BTS enlisted in the military.

2. Ddu-du Ddu-du by BLACKPINK

In 2018, BLACKPINK came up with another banger hit Square Up. Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du was selected as the title track and garnered millions of views upon its release. The song became their highest-charting track till then.

3. Loser by BIGBANG

BIGBANG has released hits like BANG BANG BANG, Blue, Fantastic Baby and many more. They debuted in 2006 with the five members G-Dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, Taeyang and Seungri. They played a major role in taking K-pop out to the global audience. Loser was released in 2015.

4. Gee by Girls’ Generation

Gee marked 15 years of release on January 5, 2024. The song became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. It is still listed as one of the most popular K-pop songs. It had a huge impact on the K-pop industry as well.

5. Love Shot by EXO

On December 13, 2018, EXO released the song Love Shot as part of their repackaged fifth full-length album titled Don’t Mess Up My Tempo. Shortly after its release, the track became an instant hit among global fans, and the music video is still revisited every day by many. It became their first music video to surpass 600 million views.

6. Mirotic by TVXQ

TVXQ is a K-pop duo which was formed in 2003. It consists of members U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin. They are a K-pop supergroup and are considered to be icons of new idols. Their 2009 track Mirotic is one of the most famous.

7. My House by 2PM

2PM is a six-member group with Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. My House is one of their most popular track which gained recognition for the catchy choreography which was easy to learn and yet stylish.

8. Lucifer by SHINee

SHINee debuted in 2008 with their first EP Replay. The group currently includes Onew, Taemin, Key, and Minho. Jonghyun was the fifth member of the group but unfortunately passed away in 2017. Lucifer became popular for its catchy music and amazing choreography.

9. I Am The Best by 2NE1

2NE1 was formed in 2009 and includes members CL, Bom, Minzy and Sandra Park. They made their debut with Lollipop in 2009 which was in collaboration with BIGBANG. I Am The Best is the most popular song by the group. They instantly made a place for themselves in the industry because of their fresh music.

10. I Can’t Stop Me by TWICE

TWICE have impressed their fans with their hit releases like Cheer Up, Alcohol-Free, Fancy and many more. They are regarded as one of the biggest K-pop groups. Not only have they made an impact in South Korea, but they have also mesmerised audiences worldwide.

11. Sorry Sorry by Super Junior

Super Junior’s Sorry Sorry is probably a song that comes to every fans' mind when they think of popular K-pop songs of all time. The music, the choreography, the outfit and everything in between is considered to be iconic. Many groups cover this song even today. It was released in 2009.

12. Eight by IU, produced by BTS’ Eight

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. IU has previously worked with BTS' SUGA on her track Eight and for his track People Pt. 2. She is also a well-known actor.

13. ​​​​​​iKON Love Scenario

iKON debuted in 2015 with the track Rhythm Ta. Love Scenario became a hit and every K-pop song enjoyed singing along. It is a simple breakup song which went viral because of its catchy tune and easy lyrics.

14. Winner Really Really

Winner is a 4 member band with Jinu, Hoony, Mino and Seungyoon. The group debuted in 2013. Really Really was their claim to fame. The earworm was stuck in everyone’s head when it came out.

15. Gangnam Style by PSY

PSY is one of the most famous South Korean artists who gained international fame after his 2012 track Gangnam Style went viral on YouTube and gained billions of views. He is known for hits like Gentlemen, New Face, Daddy and more.

Conclusion

BTS’ Spring Day, Girls’ Generation’s Gee, Sorry Sorry by Super Junior, and Mirotic by TVQX are some of the best K-pop songs. These artists have various other tracks which one should check out. Moreover, K-pop has numerous great songs which can be explored and which can range across all genres.

