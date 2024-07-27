2024 Paris Olympics: IOC Prez apologizes to South Korean Prez Yoon Suk Yeol over phone for North Korea gaffe at opening ceremony

In a significant blunder at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, South Korean athletes were mistakenly introduced as North Koreans. The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach swiftly issued an apology to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, acknowledging the error as "inexcusable."

On July 27 (local time), a diplomatic blunder marred the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony when South Korean athletes were mistakenly introduced as North Koreans. The error, made in both French and English by public address system announcers, used the official name for North Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rather than South Korea’s correct designation, the Republic of Korea.

In response to the incident, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach reached out to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to offer a formal apology. Thomas Bach expressed deep and sincere regret over the mistake, emphasizing that such an error was unacceptable. Stunned by the oversight, President Yoon highlighted the significance of ensuring that such incidents do not recur, given South Korea's history of hosting major international events like the Olympics and the World Cup.

This incident has evoked memories of past Olympic mix-ups, including the 2012 London Olympics when the North Korean football team walked off in protest over a flag error. However, the IOC has promised to take corrective measures and prevent future occurrences.

How is K-pop supporting the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially branded as Paris 2024, kicked off on July 26 with Paris as the central hub and events spanning 16 additional French cities, including Tahiti. In a significant cultural moment, BTS' Jin became the first torchbearer at the Louvre section of the relay on July 14, coinciding with Bastille Day.

Enhancing the global cheer, K-pop powerhouse HYBE is set to light up the Games with 5,000 custom light sticks and exclusive Team Korea merchandise. Adding to the excitement, SHINee’s Minho has been named the first-ever Olympic Friend by the IOC, bridging pop culture and Olympic values. Moreover, major K-pop music shows have suspended their airing during the Paris Olympics. These contributions mark a vibrant fusion of K-pop and Olympic spirit in Paris 2024.

