NewJeans members form new team with ex-ADOR employees after wrapping HYBE schedule; netizens discuss possible penalties

NewJeans members have decided to go independent following their contract termination with ADOR. As per the latest reports, the girl group is forming a new team with the former employees of the agency. However, industry insiders think they are facing a huge financial risk due to potential penalties.

On January 6, K-media outlets reported that NewJeans is likely forming a new team of staff independent from ADOR. It's been almost two months since the girl group announced a contract termination with the agency, citing that they have failed to protect the members in various situations. However, ADOR labeled it as their unilateral decision and filed a lawsuit against the girls to confirm the validity of their agreement.

Now that Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein have almost finished all of the pending schedules with HYBE, including music festival performances, award shows, and more, they have decided to pursue independent activities. However, they are going through a 'time of dilemma.' According to insiders with ADOR's pending lawsuit, this situation imposes significant financial risk for the group as they may have to pay a huge penalty for terminating the contract.

If they decide to continue their K-pop career independently, they won't be able to use the name 'NewJeans' without a legal battle. On the other hand, if they decide to take a hiatus, it might be too difficult to make a comeback later as the time is uncertain.

Although the members have stated that they would not pay any penalty, rather ADOR or HYBE should be the ones paying it, their actions would still be considered a breach of agreement, according to researchers. "The group's future actions are at a critical juncture," an industry insider commented, noting that their unilateral decision is yet to be settled legally. Until the lawsuit is resolved, it's difficult to confirm what the future of NewJeans will be.

