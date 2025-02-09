2NE1's Dara called 'pedo' after old clip shows singer lying about age to date 14-year-old boy; fans react

A resurfaced clip of 2NE1’s Dara (Sandara Park) recalling a past relationship with a 14-year-old has sparked widespread backlash, with many netizens expressing shock and disgust over her casual admission.

Originally posted on Dara’s YouTube channel, the video featured a conversation between her and former 2NE1 member Minzy. In the clip, Dara recounted a past experience from her teenage years, revealing that before she debuted, a “cute guy” had approached her and asked for her number. Finding him attractive, she gave it to him only to discover that he was just 14 years old.

Dara, who was 19 at the time, admitted that she deliberately lied about her age to continue dating him, saying, “I was like, ‘I’m 16”. Whether she was referring to international or Korean age remains unclear, but the huge age gap and the deception immediately raised concerns among viewers. She went on to describe the different dates they had and explained that the only reason their relationship ended was because she had to reveal her real age upon debuting as an idol.

After the clip resurfaced, it quickly spread across social media, with netizens questioning why this revelation hadn’t been widely discussed before. Many were disturbed by the fact that not only did Dara date someone so much younger, but she also lied to him about her age, implying she was aware that the situation was inappropriate. Some pointed out that even if it happened in the past, the way she spoke about it so openly, without any sense of wrongdoing, made the situation even more concerning.

Advertisement

Fans and netizens flooded online discussions, with many expressing their disappointment and outrage. Some accused Dara of downplaying a serious issue, while others bluntly labeled her behavior as predatory. Fans are really shocked, questioning whether she casually admitted to being a pedophile, with many calling the situation disturbing and unacceptable.

Others debated whether this was simply an immature mistake from her teenage years or a situation that required greater accountability. While no official response has been made, the debate continues online as fans and critics weigh in on the resurfaced video.