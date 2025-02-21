‘I am alone’: 2NE1’s Park Bom claims Lee Min Ho asked her to deny relationship rumors; know what happened

K-pop fans and K-drama enthusiasts have been buzzing about the latest social media activity from 2NE1’s Park Bom and her alleged relationship with actor Lee Min Ho. On February 20, the 40-year-old singer shared a new post on a third account about the Boys Over Flowers actor. She allegedly claimed that she was ‘alone’ because the actor had asked her to. However, the OP also emphasized that she was not in a relationship thereby quashing speculations about their romantic involvement.

She wrote: "Hello, the people who I love. This is Park Bom. Truth be told, I am alone. I’m updating this because Lee Min Ho told me to. I wanted to clarify that I’m single (and not in a relationship). Have a good day." (English translation). It remains unclear whether the account posting this message belongs to Park Bom.

Previously, she took to Instagram to refer to The Legend of the Blue Sea star as her husband. This marks the third time that 2NE1‘s Park Bom has claimed she is, indeed, married to Lee Min Ho. However, the post was later deleted by her agency. A representative from MYM Entertainment, Lee Min Ho’s agency, previously denied any romantic involvement between the two.

The management label stated, “Actor Lee Min Ho has no personal acquaintance with Park Bom. The dating rumors are completely groundless.” As the situation continues to unfold, fans of both stars eagerly await further clarification. The latest post has raised eyebrows, and netizens seem to be concerned about the singer’s health.

On the work front, Lee Min Ho currently stars in When the Stars Gossip alongside Gong Hyo Jin, written by Seo Sook Hyang and directed by Park Shin Woo. The series revolves around a space tourist and an astronaut’s fateful encounter on a space station and how they eventually fall in love. It premiered on tvN on January 4, 2025.

Lee Min Ho plays Gong Ryong, an OBGYN who arrives at the space station as a tourist, while Gong Hyo Jin portrays Eve Kim, a Korean-American astronaut. Oh Jung Se takes on the role of Kang Kang Su, a space experiment expert who has been stationed there for ten months, and Han Ji Eun plays Choi Go Eun, the CEO of MZ Electronics and Gong Ryong’s fiancée.