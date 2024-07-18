5 K-pop idols who were dating and then broke up: aespa's Karina, Girls' Generation's YoonA, EXO's Kai and more

K-pop isn't just about catchy songs and synchronized performances; it is also about the intriguing personal lives of our favorite stars. Behind the scenes, rumors about who might be dating who often create as much buzz as new album drops.

Today, we will look into the speculations about K-pop idols who are said to be in a secret relationship that you might have never guessed were linked.

So put on your detective hat, and let's check out the love lives of our favorite K-pop stars

1. f(x)’s Krystal and EXO’s Kai

Krystal and Kai from two famous K-pop groups were spotted on a date in 2016! Photos of them leaving a car together were captured. Soon SM Entertainment confirmed the rumors in April saying that the idols had developed feelings from a close friendship.

While some fans were happy for them, others felt betrayed saying dating could be a distraction for their K-pop idol image. This reaction shows how much fans care about their idols and how dating can be a huge deal in K-pop culture.

2. Lee Seung Gi and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

In January 2014, Dispatch revealed that Lee Seung Gi and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA had been dating secretly, sharing a few photos of the couple enjoying a date by the Han River.

Remember when Lee Seung Gi said YoonA was his idea type on Strong Heart? Fans were thrilled to know that they both are getting to know each other.

Soon after the rumors both the agencies SM Entertainment and Hook Entertainment confirmed the relationship saying it was early and the stars were just getting to know each other.

Unfortunately, due to the busy schedules of the two stars, their romance ended in 2015. Despite it being for a short period, the relationship has become a core memory of both the K-pop and K-drama industries.

3. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and EXO’s Baekhyun

In the same year, 2014 K-pop fans were shaken by another dating rumor of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and EXO’s Baekhyun. Photos from a late-night date were shared by Dispatch, stirring mixed reactions from fans.

Taeyeon known for her sweet and warm personality faced criticism for her cryptic social media posts before both idols apologized for any hurt caused, acknowledging their fan's support.

Sadly, later that year their relationship ended but that incident highlighted the immense pressure the idols have to go through to balance between their personal fans and fans' loyalty.

4. TWICE's Jihyo and Kang Daniel

In 2019, K-pop fans did a happy dance when rising solo artist Jihyo (Leader of TWICE) and Kang Daniel were spotted on a date, as per Dispatch who revealed their photos.

While some fans worried about the pressure the idols had to go through many fans supported this sweet couple.

Kang Daniel even apologized for not revealing the relationship himself to his fans. Unfortunately, this fairytale ended in November 2020 due to the idols' hectic schedule. Even though it didn't last forever, their relationship is still a sweet moment in K-pop history!

5. aespa's Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook

This K-pop dating buzz started at the Prada show in Milan where Karina and actor Lee Jae Wook reportedly hit it off. Fans went wild after a Dispatch report that stated it was "love at first sight".

Sooner, Lee Jae Wook's agency confirmed that they were getting to know each other. While Karina's agency said they were in the talking stage which added excitement and confusion to the fans.

Another controversy sparked saying that Lee Jae Wook ended his past relationship with Karina. However, Karina apologized in a heartfelt letter.

Bonus: BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie

in 2021, K-pop fans went crazy over the dating rumor of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie which started with a blurry photo of them enjoying a holiday on Jeju Island. Speculations rose high when V accidentally followed Jennie on Instagram.

Fans were excited, while some were thrilled thinking about the power couple that they had possibly become and others were skeptical about it.

In the following year, both of their appearances together in South Korea and Paris fueled these speculations, while agencies still stayed quiet. In 2023, breakup rumors started leaving fans debating again.

In the world of K-pop, the lives of idols become as interesting as their music sometimes. Rumors of their secret romance like the above stars create endless excitement and debates among fans.

These incidents show how challenging it is for idols to maintain their personal lives under the intense scrutiny of their careers and fans' expectations. While not all fans object to their favorite stars dating and really celebrate their rumored romance, there are occasions when the parasocial relationship is affected.

Despite all the rumors, fans are reminded that K-pop stars are humans too who are just trying to find a balance between love and life just like everyone else.

No matter if they are confirmed or not, rumors like these always excite fans and connect them worldwide, proving that the Hallyu wave extends far beyond the stage.

