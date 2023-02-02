7 New K-dramas releasing in February 2023: Our Blooming Youth, Island Part 2, Taxi Driver 2 and more

January 2023 presented us with a lot of supreme content that was met with a positive response from viewers. Shows like ‘Crash Course in Romance’ are gathering more viewership ratings each week while shows like ‘Can We Be Strangers?’ are earning varied reactions. February 2023 presents many promising new K-dramas that are expected to blow up to fame and here’s your list to keep a tab. Our Blooming Youth

Premiere Date: February 6 Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Jeon So Nee Plot: Min Jae Yi (Jeon So Nee) belongs to a noble family and has planned her life ahead, learning everything about being a good wife and daughter-in-law but life throws curveballs at her as her family members are murdered just days before her wedding. Crown Prince Lee Hwan (Park Hyung Sik) suffers from a mysterious curse that no one but Min Jae Yi can cure and so ensues their love story. Genre: Romance, Saeguk (period drama) No. of Episodes: 20 Where to watch: TVING, tvN Love to Hate You

Premiere Date: February 10 Cast: Kim Ok Vin, Teo Yoo, Kim Ji Hoon, Go Won Hee Plot: Yeo Mi Ran (Kim Ok Vin) who hates losing to men and has no interest in dating is a rookie lawyer at the Gilmu Law Firm whose primary clients are people from the entertainment industry. She comes across South Korea’s top actor Nam Kang Ho (Teo Yoo) who often works on romance projects but doesn’t actually trust women. Genre: Romantic comedy No. of Episodes: 10 Where to watch: Netflix The Heavenly Idol

Premiere Date: February 15 Cast: Kim Min Kyu, Go Bo Gyeol Plot: Rembrary (Kim Min Kyu) is a high priest whose aim is to fight the Demon King. Woo Yeon Woo (Kim Min Kyu) is a K-pop idol in an unknown group. One day the priest wakes up in the body of the idol and now has to find the path to success. Kim Dal (Go Bo Gyeol) is the number 1 fan of Woo Yeon Woo and finds herself in a predicament when after 5 years of debut her favourite star says he does not remember how to dance and ends up becoming his manager. Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Comedy No. of Episodes: 12 Where to watch: TVING, tvN Big Bet Season 2

Premiere Date: February 15 Cast: Choi Min Sik, Son Seok Gu, Lee Dong Hwim Heo Sung Tae Plot: A Casino bar run by Cha Mu Sik (Choi Min Sik) falls under the scrutiny of the National Tax Service making him flee to the Philippines where he runs a very successful business only to be framed for murder. The first season followed the chase by Oh Seung Hoon (Son Seok Gu) as he hunts for the truth. New plot twists and more betrayals are awaited in the upcoming season. Genre: Action, Crime, Drama No. of Episodes: 8 Where to watch: Disney+ Taxi Driver 2

Premiere Date: February 17 Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Song, Shin Jae Ha Plot: Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) used to be in the special forces before his mother was brutally killed and the culprits did not receive the right punishment, which left a deep impression on him. He ends up joining the Rainbow Taxi team where as a taxi driver he offers people to get the right revenge for wrongdoings against them. The cast is set to return for a season 2 with new additions. Genre: Action, Thriller, Mystery, Crime Where to watch: SBS Call It Love

Premiere Date: February 22 Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Kwang Plot: Sim Woo Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) is kicked out of her own home after her father’s death by his mistress and plans on taking her revenge. She meets Han Dong Jin (Kim Young Kwang) who is the son of the mistress and the two begin to fall in love. He is a loner and seeks comfort in Sim Woo Joo’s presence. Genre: Romance, Revenge No. of Episodes: 16 Where to watch: Disney+ Island Part 2

Premiere Date: February 24 Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, Sung Joon Plot: The show resumes after part 1 where Van (Kim Nam Gil) struggles to protect Won Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee) who he had killed in her last life. Priest Yohan (Cha Eun Woo) wishes to get rid of the lust demon in Van and restore peace. Gung Tan (Sung Joon) adds spice to the mix by becoming a hindrance in their paths. Genre: Fantasy, Action No. of Episodes: 6 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Which K-drama are you most excited to watch? Let us know below.

