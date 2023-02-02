7 New K-dramas releasing in February 2023: Our Blooming Youth, Island Part 2, Taxi Driver 2 and more
Here’s your February K-drama watchlist filled with a lot of romance, drama and fun starring Park Hyung Sik- Jeon So Nee, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon and more.
January 2023 presented us with a lot of supreme content that was met with a positive response from viewers. Shows like ‘Crash Course in Romance’ are gathering more viewership ratings each week while shows like ‘Can We Be Strangers?’ are earning varied reactions. February 2023 presents many promising new K-dramas that are expected to blow up to fame and here’s your list to keep a tab.
Premiere Date: February 6
Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Jeon So Nee
Plot: Min Jae Yi (Jeon So Nee) belongs to a noble family and has planned her life ahead, learning everything about being a good wife and daughter-in-law but life throws curveballs at her as her family members are murdered just days before her wedding. Crown Prince Lee Hwan (Park Hyung Sik) suffers from a mysterious curse that no one but Min Jae Yi can cure and so ensues their love story.
Genre: Romance, Saeguk (period drama)
No. of Episodes: 20
Where to watch: TVING, tvN
Love to Hate You
Premiere Date: February 10
Cast: Kim Ok Vin, Teo Yoo, Kim Ji Hoon, Go Won Hee
Plot: Yeo Mi Ran (Kim Ok Vin) who hates losing to men and has no interest in dating is a rookie lawyer at the Gilmu Law Firm whose primary clients are people from the entertainment industry. She comes across South Korea’s top actor Nam Kang Ho (Teo Yoo) who often works on romance projects but doesn’t actually trust women.
Genre: Romantic comedy
No. of Episodes: 10
Where to watch: Netflix
Premiere Date: February 15
Cast: Kim Min Kyu, Go Bo Gyeol
Plot: Rembrary (Kim Min Kyu) is a high priest whose aim is to fight the Demon King. Woo Yeon Woo (Kim Min Kyu) is a K-pop idol in an unknown group. One day the priest wakes up in the body of the idol and now has to find the path to success. Kim Dal (Go Bo Gyeol) is the number 1 fan of Woo Yeon Woo and finds herself in a predicament when after 5 years of debut her favourite star says he does not remember how to dance and ends up becoming his manager.
Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Comedy
No. of Episodes: 12
Where to watch: TVING, tvN
Big Bet Season 2
Premiere Date: February 15
Cast: Choi Min Sik, Son Seok Gu, Lee Dong Hwim Heo Sung Tae
Plot: A Casino bar run by Cha Mu Sik (Choi Min Sik) falls under the scrutiny of the National Tax Service making him flee to the Philippines where he runs a very successful business only to be framed for murder. The first season followed the chase by Oh Seung Hoon (Son Seok Gu) as he hunts for the truth. New plot twists and more betrayals are awaited in the upcoming season.
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
No. of Episodes: 8
Where to watch: Disney+
Premiere Date: February 17
Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Song, Shin Jae Ha
Plot: Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) used to be in the special forces before his mother was brutally killed and the culprits did not receive the right punishment, which left a deep impression on him. He ends up joining the Rainbow Taxi team where as a taxi driver he offers people to get the right revenge for wrongdoings against them. The cast is set to return for a season 2 with new additions.
Genre: Action, Thriller, Mystery, Crime
Where to watch: SBS
Call It Love
Premiere Date: February 22
Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Kwang
Plot: Sim Woo Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) is kicked out of her own home after her father’s death by his mistress and plans on taking her revenge. She meets Han Dong Jin (Kim Young Kwang) who is the son of the mistress and the two begin to fall in love. He is a loner and seeks comfort in Sim Woo Joo’s presence.
Genre: Romance, Revenge
No. of Episodes: 16
Where to watch: Disney+
Island Part 2
Premiere Date: February 24
Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, Sung Joon
Plot: The show resumes after part 1 where Van (Kim Nam Gil) struggles to protect Won Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee) who he had killed in her last life. Priest Yohan (Cha Eun Woo) wishes to get rid of the lust demon in Van and restore peace. Gung Tan (Sung Joon) adds spice to the mix by becoming a hindrance in their paths.
Genre: Fantasy, Action
No. of Episodes: 6
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Which K-drama are you most excited to watch? Let us know below.
