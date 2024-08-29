9 K-pop duos that brought hits and hype with their dynamic chemistry

When thinking of the K-pop industry, boy groups and girl groups often come to mind first. However, the industry offers much more diversity, including some remarkable duos who have left an indelible mark with their talent and chemistry. In this list, we’ll highlight some of the most iconic K-pop duos, from subunits and unexpected pairings to duos that blend romance with music.

9 best K-pop duos: Unforgettable pairings

1. Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi

Red Velvet’s sub-unit, Irene & Seulgi, made of the two most popular members of the group, certainly set a standard for the K-pop industry. Debuted in 2020 with the mini-album Monster, both artists showcased a darker and edgier side. Along with its haunting melody, the song garnered much attention from fans.

The subunit allowed them to explore a different musical style from Red Velvet’s usual sound, and their chemistry as performers was undeniable. The success of Irene & Seulgi proved that even within a group, members could shine brightly on their own.



2. EXO’s Chanyeol and Sehun

The main rappers of the group decided to band together and form a second sub-unit, EXO-SC. Through their music, the duo showcased not just their talent but also how different their musical style is from that of the group. With a bend of hip-hop, trap, and R&B, the artists went on to debut in 2019 with What a Life. Moreover, they released their full album, 1 Billion Views, in 2020, further showcasing their unique sound.

Moreover, Chanyeol and Sehun share a close bond, which makes their collaboration even more meaningful to fans. Their constant banter and teasing certainly make them a fan-favorite duo.

3. AKMU

AKMU, or Akdong Musician, the chart-topping sibling duo composed of Lee Chanhyuk and Lee Suhyun is extremely popular in South Korea. They first gained fame after winning K-pop Star 2 in 2012 and have since become one of the most beloved acts in the country. They are known for their clever lyrics, catchy melodies, and the harmonious blend of Chanhyuk’s songwriting and Suhyun’s pure, emotive vocals. Their debut album, Play, and subsequent releases like Winter and Sailing have been critical and commercial successes.

4. Apink’s Chorong and Bom

CHOBOM, the Apink subunit featuring Chorong and Bomi, debuted in July 2022 with the single album Copycat. Known for their close friendship, the duo brought a fresh and quirky concept to the K-pop scene with their playful and retro-inspired track Copycat. Moreover, Chorong and Bomi’s synergy on stage showed that even after a decade in the industry, these two could still surprise and entertain.

5. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and T.O.P

GD&TOP, the powerhouse subunit of BIGBANG, consists of G-Dragon and T.O.P, two of the most influential figures in K-pop. The duo debuted in 2010 with their self-titled album GD & TOP, which quickly became a massive hit. Their music blends hip-hop, rap, and electronic elements, with tracks like High High and Knock Out becoming anthems in the K-pop world.

G-Dragon’s charismatic flair and T.O.P’s deep, resonant voice create a dynamic contrast that has captivated fans. The artists’ bold style, both musically and visually, set new standards in K-pop and left an indelible mark on the industry.

6. GOT7’s Yugyeom and JayB

GOT7’s Yugyeom and JayB, known for their undeniable bond, formed a subunit called Jus2. They debuted in March 2019 with the mini-album Focus, which showcased a more mature and sensual side of the two artists. The title track, Focus on Me, highlighted both the artists’ synergy and their vocal chemistry. By exploring a different artistic direction, separate from GOT7’s group activities, they not only wowed the fans but also showed tremendous growth.

7. Bobby and Mino

MOBB, a duo consisting of iKON’s Bobby and WINNER’s Mino, debuted in 2016 with the single album The Mobb. Both rappers are known for their powerful stage presence and sharp rap skills, and together, they created a high-energy, hip-hop-driven project. Songs like Full House and Hit Me are brimming with swagger and attitude, showcasing their distinct styles while also blending seamlessly.

8. Hyuna and Dawn

Although the duo does not exist anymore, both Hyuna and Dawn left a significant mark with their music in the industry. Both former members of Cube Entertainment made waves as a couple and as a musical duo. They debuted in 2021 with the single album 1+1=1, featuring the title track Ping Pong. Known for their bold and unconventional styles, both in music and fashion, Hyuna and Dawn brought their unique chemistry to the stage. Their partnership, both personal and professional, has made them one of K-pop’s most talked-about couples.

9. ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha

Moonbin & Sanha, the iconic subunit of ASTRO, debuted in September 2020 with the mini-album In-Out with the title track Bad Idea. Te duo showcased a darker, more mature concept, which set them apart from the typically bright and youthful image of ASTRO. Moreover, both the artists’ smooth vocals and sharp dance moves were on full display, earning them praise for their performance skills. Moonbin sadly passed away in 2023, yet his legacy through his artistic flair remains.