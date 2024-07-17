9 unforgettable Korean movie quotes: From Parasite to Past Lives and more

Dialogues are an important aspect of a film which can make or break it. They can build up a project to be iconic or end up being cringe and unnecessary. Over the years, many South Korean films have featured some amazing and relatable quotes which have helped give the script a shape and in bringing the story to life. Here are the 9 best Korean movie quotes.

Parasite

Ki Jung and Ki Woo: Illinois, Chicago. Classmate of Kim Jin Mo. He's your cousin.

Parasite is one of the most well-known films across the globe. Bong Joon Ho's film tells the story of a poor family who change their identities and start working in a rich household. Things soon change for the worse when their identities are in jeopardy. The Academy Winner stars Song Kang Ho, Park So Dam, Choi Woo Shik, Jang Hye Jin, Cho Yeo Jeong and Lee Sun Kyun.

These are iconic lines from the film which went viral as it is based on a popular Korean rhyme.

Past Lives

Hae Sung: What if this is a past life as well, and we are already something else to each other in our next life? Who do you think we are then?

Past Lives is an English-Korean film that received massive love from viewers and critics. The film tells the story of Nora and Hae Sung, who are childhood friends but grow apart as Nora's family moves from South Korea. After 20 years, they are reunited by fate and confront love, life, and their choices.

A Moment to Remember

Su Jin: Forgiving... isn't that hard. It's just... giving away just one plain room in your heart. My grandpa said so.

The 2004 film starring Son Ye Jin and Jung Woo Sung is a romance melodrama which focuses on the hardships of a relationship and youth. Son Ye Jin takes on the role of a young 27-year-old woman with a rare form of Alzheimer's disease. The couple’s love and lives get tested after the diagnosis.

Cassiopeia

Joon Il: I just pretended to do my best. But I'm broken inside and out. There's nothing in my life. No money. No job. No joy, no hope.

In Woo: You're still young.

Joon Il: Because I'm young! That's why it's worse!

Cassiopeia is an emotional film released in 2022 starring Seo Hyun Jin and Ahn Sung Ki. It tells the story of a young woman who is divorced and lives with her daughter as a lawyer. She is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease after which her father comes to live with her to take care of his daughter and granddaughter.

Soulmate

Ha Eun: To like someone, you gotta be courageous. I'm working up the courage to say this.

Soulmate stars the popular actors Kim Da Mi, Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon So Nee. The 2023 film focuses on two friends who met when they were just 11. The coming-of-age story showcases their beautiful friendship over the course of 14 years as they navigate romance and life.

OldBoy

Dae Su Oh: Laugh and the world laughs with you. Weep and you weep alone.

The film Oldboy is based on a manga and tells the story of a businessman who is held captive for 15 years without rhyme or reason. After he finds his eventual freedom, he sets out to take revenge on his capturers. The film became a massive hit and director Park Chan Wook received critical appreciation for this project.

Christmas in August

Jung Won: I always knew that feelings of love would fade - just like old photographs. But for you... you will always remain in my heart, as you are in my last moment.

Christmas in August is a classic film from 1998. Featuring Han Suk Kyu and Shim Eun Ha, the film tells the story of a terminally ill man who runs a photo studio. One day he comes across a parking enforcement officer. They form and bond with each other and start catching feelings. But their love story has a tragic end even before its initiation.

Minari

Soonja: Minari is truly the best. It grows anywhere, like weeds. So anyone can pick and eat it. Rich or poor, anyone can enjoy it and be healthy.

The critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari is about a Korean family which moves to America in search of a better future and to fulfil their dreams. In a new environment, they struggle to thrive and rediscover the meaning of family, dreams and life.

Donggam

Yoon So Eun: I was thinking maybe ... we're not destined to be with each other.

Ji In: Not everything's destined to each other. You say a destination before you leave, not when you get there.

Donggam is a film that transcends time. It is about two people who find a radio which helps them connect even when one of them is from 1979 and the other is from 2000. The two students are separated by time but form a bond with each other through communication over the radio.

Conclusion

Dialogues are crucial as they create tension, convey emotions, and provide insights into relationships and motivations. Sometimes even the most seemingly unimportant lines from a movie may touch a chord with the audience like in the case of Parasite’s rhyme. They help the audience relate to the characters and also drive the narratives.

