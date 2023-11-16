A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 5-6 review: Cha Eun Woo reveals past to Park Gyu Young; Lee Hyun Woo turns dangerous

A Good Day to Be a Dog, starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo,dropped its 5th and 6th episodes of the fantasy romance K-drama on November 15th KST. Adapted from a webtoon, the series narrates the delightful tale of budding romance between Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young), cursed to transform into a dog when kissed, and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), the only person capable of breaking the curse, who lives with an unexpected fear of dogs.

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 5 recap

The episode starts with Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) recalling his moments with Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and how she comforted him when he got scared of the do in park, Next day we see Hae Na, Seo Won and Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo)’s Grama high school being chosen as violence-free school. Several students collaborated to create a video that not only earned their school an award but also garnered recognition. Seo Won is seen displaying the banner to celebrate this achievement.

Seo Won and Bo Gyeom later see Hae Na who avoids them, making Bo Gyeom question if anything is going on between Seo Won and her. Hae Na meets up with the anti-violence video team who inform her and later Seo Won and Bo Gyeom they will be making a video for ideal type world cup of teachers. Seo Won while talking to the students notices Kim Ji Won who is rather quiet among them. He questions Choi Yul (Yoon Hyun Soo), who doesn’t know her.

Later Seo Won witnesses the video team club students pouring milk over Kim Ji Won about which he confronts them. All the students including Ji Won dismiss it saying it was for the video but it somewhere doesn’t sit right with Seo Won who continues to pursue them even through Yoon Chae Ah (Lee Seo El), growing frustrated with no results.Later on, Bo Gyeom and Seo Won have a heart-to-heart conversation. Bo Gyeom directly inquires if Seo Won's personal feelings are related to the matter, which Seo Won promptly dismisses.

Later Hae Na notices Ji Won taking keys for the gym, she later catches some students talking acting suspicious. Later concerned, she calls Seo Won and together they find Ji won hiding in the gym room. She later explains she was being bullied because she acted better than Hyun Jae Hee, and when teachers confront them, they make an excuse about shooting an anti-bullying video. Seo Won later brings up the matter with teachers who try to dismiss it as it might tarnish the school's reputation. Seo Won continues to fight against that, asking the teachers to change their mind and protect the victim.

Han Hae Na provides comfort to Seo Won, who reveals that Ji Won reminds him of a younger version of himself. The narrative then takes viewers into a flashback, revealing how Seo Won was subjected to bullying by his own classmates who exploited his fear of dogs as a means to torment him. Many would pass by but no one would help him out. He shares this with Hae Na who says “If you want to cry, it’s okay to cry a little” while comforting him.

Later Hae Na plans out a way to get the students bullying Ji Won caught. In her dog form she steals Jae Hee’s phone which she later submits as evidence. Seo Won confronts Jae Hee who bad mouths Ji Won while he asks her to reflect on her actions. Enraged by all this, Jae Hee plans to get revenge on Seo Won which Hae Na overhears. She in her dog form plans to capture their actions and how they are planning to frame Seo Won for sexual harassment. Together Hae Na, her sister, her friend and Yul go to rescue Seo Won.

Seo Won arrives to talk to Jae Hee where he gets filmed by Jae Hee’s friends but Hae Na in her dog form arrives right at time to divert everyone’s attention. All the students are caught by Yul except for Jae Hee who goes running after Hae Na. She later is found by Bo Gyeom who uses some kind of supernatural powers and dangerous threats to warn Jae Hee. All the students get punished and Ji Won thanked Hae Na and Seo Won for helping her.

With a field trip coming up Hae Na gets pressed for time and asks Yul for help who convinces Seo Won to keep a dog at night. Seo Won agrees but Yul and Hae Na both sleep, unable to execute the plan. The next day Hae Na wakes up trying to escape but is caught by Seo Won.

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 6 recap

The episode begins with Hae Na trying to escape but is caught by Seo Won who mistakes her for Yul leading her to escape safely. A new character Min Ji Ah who is a transfer student is introduced and is in Yul’s class. She is known to be psychic and in a flashback is shown to be somehow connected to Seo Won’s past.

Yul and Hae Na plan to break the curse as it is the last day before the trip but Yul dozes off. Hae Na in her dog form goes out where Seo Won is sitting and tries to make him comfortable so he doesn’t get scared. Bo Gyeom arrives at Seo Won's home, causing her plan to fail, and her sister comes to the rescue taking her back home. While going she is caught by Bo Gyeom who makes comments about the dog seemingly as if knows something.

The whole school arrives at their field trip where Yul makes arrangements for Hae Na’s dog form. The school has fun during the day, at night Hae Na tries to escape before she turns into a dog. As she finally makes her break she is followed by Seo Won who is at night duty with Chae Ah.Seo Won loses her at a corner Hae Na successfully spends the night as a dog during the trip.

The next day everyone goes for a boat ride. Hae Na and Bo Gyeom end up riding the boat together making Seo Won jealous. Three students later escape and go out at night to explore the night market. Hae Na tries to find them before midnight with Seo Won but remains unsuccessful. She escapes just in time before turning into a dog, but Seo Won stays back to find her. She later comes face to face with Seo Won but is taken away by some older lady to her house, who mistakes Hae Na for her dog.

Seo Won and Yul continue to try and find her, while Hae Na tries to escape the granny’s house who appears to be cooking something. Hae Na finally makes her escape but falls down into a pit from which Yul tries to rescue her. Unable to rescue her initially, he tries to find a solution until 6 AM, when Hae Na finally transforms back into a human. Seo Won notices her and helps her out, and she faints in his arms. Seo Won aids to her wounds and carries her back.

Hae Na tells Seo Won she no longer likes Bo Gyeom. Bo Gyeom on the other hand observes them as he comments that to grow distant one must grow apart. He later comes face to face with Min Ji Ah whose past life is show through Bo Gyeom’s eyes and Bo Gyeom grows emotional seeing her. Hae Na and Seo Won later go back to market to retrieve her student’s wallet. There they are noticed by Hae Na’s sister’s ex boyfriend who secretly captures Hae Na’s photos. Hae Na and Seo Won, unaware, continue on their walk in the market. Later Hae Na and Seo Won share a cute moment as they playfully fight for the cotton candy, ending the episode on a sweet note.

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 5-6 review

In Episode 5 of A Good Day to Be a Dog, the cast showed significant growth in acting as they delved into the challenging and impactful topic of school bullying. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, portraying Jin Seo Won, skillfully delved into his character's past of enduring school bullying. His portrayal effectively conveyed the vulnerability of a victim, showcasing his acting skills in bringing this challenging role to life. The episode also introduced us to a new character Min Ji Ah who seems to have some kind of connection to Lee Hyun Woo;s character Lee Bo Gyeom.

Lee Bo Gyeom also shared a completely different side of himself, shocking many as he turned into someone dangerous and violent while confronting the school bullies.His relationship with Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won doesn't seem entirely positive, hinting at hidden knowledge or secrets from their pasts that he may be concealing. Choi Yul (Yoon Hyun Soo) at this point is the biggest supporter of Hae Na and it will be fun to see if the show takes his character the same was as the Webtoon did.

Overall the episodes had a right balance of humor, romance and mystery while making progress with its overall storyline and introducing many new characters making viewers wait as the story unfolds for them further.

