NewJeans publicly criticizes ADOR’s ‘insincere and performative’ response to content certification sent on Nov 13
NewJeans has disclosed ADOR's response to the legal notice sent on November 13, criticizing the agency for being 'insincere' towards their demands within the 14-day validity period.
On November 28, at their emergency press conference, NewJeans announced that they would reveal the response ADOR sent to their certification of contents. The group kept their word and finally disclosed it. They stated that the agency's 'insincere and performative' response to their demands is one of the reasons why they chose to terminate their contract with ADOR, citing that the company is unable to protect them.
On November 29, following the announcement that they are leaving ADOR, NewJeans publicly disclosed the agency's response to their legal notice. On November 13, the quintet sent the certification of contents to ADOR and its parent company, HYBE, with a 14-day validity period, stating that if their demands are not met by November 27, they would terminate their contract, which they did.
The 26-page document included the following points:
- Reinstating former CEO Min Hee Jin.
- An official apology from the protocol manager of BELIFT LAB, who made a comment about Hanni, instructing ILLIT to 'Ignore her.'
- Identifying and taking action against the individual employee who decided and instructed to 'discard NewJeans,' mentioned in the music industry report
- Action against an inappropriate comment made by a HYBE PR staff member.
- Deletion of videos and photos of NewJeans members used without consent.
- Assessing and addressing the damage NewJeans suffered due to 'album push out.'
- Resolving the dispute with Director Shin Woo Seok of Dolphiners Films and the issue of existing projects disappearing from his YouTube channel.
- Preserving NewJeans’ unique identity and works
As disclosed by the group, ADOR's response to these was:
- Reinstating Min Hee Jin as the CEO is currently not possible.
- ADOR requested a meeting with the accused manager who made remarks about Hanni, but BELIFT LAB refused.
- The statement 'discard new' was meant to suggest that Source Music's LE SSERAFIM should establish their own unique identity rather than being clubbed with NewJeans and IVE. It wasn't about disposing of NewJeans.
- ADOR requested the COO of HYBE to verify the facts with the accused PR manager and prevent the reoccurrence of such incidents.
- The agency is trying their best to find a solution to the unauthorized usage of photos and videos, although ADOR is not behind the distribution of them.
- The 'album push out' accusation is unfounded.
- ADOR raised only one issue with director Shin Woo Seok, which is about the release of the ETA director's cut.
- To preserve NewJeans' unique identity, ADOR supported the reappointment of Min Hee Jin as the internal director.
In addition, ADOR expressed their wishes to have a dialogue with NewJeans for further measures. However, the girl group simply found their response 'insincere and performative,' stating that they have no intention of meeting the agency in the future.
