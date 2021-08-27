Lee Je Hoon and Won Jin Ah share a heartbreaking love story in Lee Hi’s new MV for ‘ONLY’

Lee Hi brought another heartbreaking and mesmerising track to her fans as a comfort and has left us in a mess! A song that plays as a confession to their loved one, accompanied with commendable actors like Lee Je Hoon, Won Jin Ah, Nam Myung Ryul and Moon Sook in the MV, made for a deadly sweet combination.

Starting with Won Jin Ah’s mindless dancing, viewers are sucked into the vortex called Lee Hi’s world through her emotional voice, light bass, violin and sweet instrumental right from the beginning. The looks dripping with tenderness exchanged between the young couple transcends time as their older selves are just in love- which shows the strength of their fondness for each other. It trespassed every obstacle, including time, and was the crowned winner of their lives. Lee Je Hoon’s determination to make his dying wife happy in every way possible gives the viewers hope for a love story similar to this. Lee Hi approaches a concept that many dream of- a long standing love story that transcends everything and leaves you being happy. Known for her deep meaning songs and emotive voice, Lee Hi has, once again, knocked it out of the park.

Lee Je-hoon and Won Jin-ah's chemistry truly bloomed through the MV, Nam Myung-ryul and Moon-sook also added the sweetness of love.Nam Myung-ryul and Moon Sook have been active for a long time and have been recognized for their excellent acting skills. As such, she adds a sense of weight by performing enthusiastically in this music video. Lee Hi's soulful voice and the acting of the four big actors combine to draw attention at once. Meanwhile, Lee Hi is about to release her first full-length album '4 ONLY' in 5 years on September 9th.

