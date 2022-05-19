aespa to add more members to its lineup? Winter’s slip up has netizens guessing

SM Entertainment’s youngest brainchild, aespa, has had everyone on their toes for a while now! A quartet full of pizzazz, skill-set, influence and the music working wonders for them, it would be a sure shot climb to the top with the four ladies doing their magic. Well it seems that the lineup may not end at the original and we might have to get ready to welcome new members.

The speculation about adding more members in aespa has been going on ever since their debut. With the thought of their AI counterparts taking the stage, the chatter died down for a while only to shoot up again recently when a netizen noted that Winter almost spoiled the new entry as the members appeared on a radio show. The video has since gained a lot of attention as one side of the community is debating that Winter almost said the name (she can be heard stopping after voicing “a new person ae”) while the other side is firm on their stand as they claim she was talking about the AI versions of the members.

The original appearance took place back in 2021 so many argue that it’s being overly analysed and the group is already on an upward climb so there seems to be no need for an addition. However, the past rumors that ‘KWANGYA’ (the world where the AI avatars live) will be made up of the members where Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning’s spots have already been filled. The remaining 3 letters, AYA, are awaiting their rightful takers.

Notorious for making changes to its group’s lineups, SM Entertainment has never diffused or encouraged any rumors, only adding to the fans’ belief of never say never. Previously they have changed members in groups Red Velvet and NCT, making it all the more possible for new entries in aespa.

Do you think more members should be added to aespa? Let us know below.

