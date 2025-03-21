NewJeans vs ADOR: Court sustains company's injunction request, prevents NJZ from independent entertainment activities
NewJeans lost their first case against HYBE's subsidiary ADOR. Read to know the court's verdict.
The Seoul Central District Court finally presented its verdict on ADOR's injunction plea to prevent NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans) from signing independent advertisement deals and participating in entertainment activities without their approval. On Thursday the court rules in favor of ADOR, sustaining their request and temporarily banning the girl group from pursuing independent activities under its new moniker, NJZ, as per The Korea Herald's report.