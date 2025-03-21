NewJeans vs ADOR: Court sustains company's injunction request, prevents NJZ from independent entertainment activities

NewJeans lost their first case against HYBE's subsidiary ADOR. Read to know the court's verdict.

By Peuli Bakshi
Published on Mar 21, 2025  |  12:12 PM IST |  5.5K
NewJeans: courtesy of NewJeans's X
NewJeans: courtesy of NewJeans's X

The Seoul Central District Court finally presented its verdict on ADOR's injunction plea to prevent NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans) from signing independent advertisement deals and participating in entertainment activities without their approval. On Thursday the court rules in favor of ADOR, sustaining their request and temporarily banning the girl group from pursuing independent activities under its new moniker, NJZ, as per The Korea Herald's report.

Credits: NewJeans' X, The Korea Herald
About The Author
Peuli Bakshi

Peuli Bakshi is a Content Writer for Pinkvilla and has worked as a journalist for over 1 year, cover...

Advertisement

Latest Articles