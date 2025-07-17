Maalik Week 1 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao's gangster drama collects Rs 20.75 crore, will lose screens to Saiyaara from tomorrow

Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, has been a modest performer at the box office. The gangster crime drama is continuing its underwhelming theatrical run. Directed by Pulkit, Maalik has finished the first week of its release. It will soon lose screens to Saiyaara, which is releasing tomorrow.

Advertisement

Maalik ends first week on an underwhelming note, earns Rs 20.75 crore

Pulkit's directorial, Maalik had a below-par opening weekend as it earned Rs 14.1 crore including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Rajkummar Rao starrer continued to trend poorly in weekdays as well.

The gangster drama failed to pass the litmust test on the first Monday bringing in a net collection of Rs 1.75 crore. It fetched Rs 2 crore on the first Tuesday, followed by Rs 1.50 crore on the first Wednesday.

Maalik earned a net business of Rs 1.40 crore on the first Thursday. The cume collection of Pulkit's helmer stands at Rs 20.75 crore in the first week.

Days India Net Collections Friday Rs 3.60 crore Saturday Rs 5.25 crore Sunday Rs 5.25 crore Monday Rs 1.75 crore Tuesday Rs 2 crore Wednesday Rs 1.50 crore Thursday Rs 1.40 crore Total Rs 20.75 crore net in 7 days

Maalik to lose screens amid Saiyaara's wave

Maalik will find it tough to sustain after the arrival of Saiyaara in theaters. It is expected to lose screens to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's movie from Friday. Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's film is targetting a lifetime collection in the range of Rs 25 crore to Rs 27 crore.

Advertisement

Backed under the banners of Tips Industries and Northern Light Films, Maalik required atleast Rs 45 crore net business to recover its production costs. Now, producers shall lose Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore.

Maalik plays in theatres

Maalik plays in theatres. Have you booked the tickets for Rajkummar Rao's film yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Maalik shows a minor jump on Tuesday; Rajkummar Rao starrer collects Rs 2.00 crore on day 5