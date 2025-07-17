Why is Ravi Mohan going to High Court in Rs 9 crore case? All we know about his fight against production house

Ravi Mohan has approached the Madras High Court and filed a defamation case against the production house of Bobby Touch Gold Universal Private Limited. The actor is seeking compensation of Rs 9 crore from the producers as they failed to commence two projects with him in time.

Ravi Mohan files a lawsuit against a production house

As per a report by News18, Ravi Mohan has alleged that he provided a call sheet for 80 days, but the company failed to begin production. This apparently led him to suffer a huge loss, leading to the lawsuit.

The PS 1 actor alleged that he provided dates from January to March of 2025; during this time, he had to give up other movies owing to his contract with the production house.

Moreover, the contract automatically expired after a period, which led him to take on new projects. However, the producers are said to have served a notice to Ravi, seeking a return on the advance of Rs 6 crore they once paid the actor.

Interestingly, the defamation lawsuit has clearly stated that the actor is willing to return the advance payment, but the production house now retorts and says that Ravi Mohan breached their contract by working in Parasakthi.

The Madras High Court has now ordered the production company to further respond by July 23, 2025.

Ravi Mohan’s work front

Ravi Mohan was last seen in the lead role in the movie Kadhalikka Neramillai. The romantic comedy, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and co-starring Nithya Menen, was loosely based on the 2010 American film The Switch, which starred Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.

The film tells the story of a young woman who dreams of having a family but struggles as she falls for a man who has no interest in marriage or children. This leads to a series of humorous moments and explores whether she ultimately finds her true love.

The actor is next set to appear as the main antagonist for the Sivakarthikeyan starrer flick, Parasakthi. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara is touted to be a period political drama with Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles.

