Omniscient Reader trailer: Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Chae Soo Bin's fight to save humanity

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint unveiled its poster and first look on February 15. The movie is centered around a catastrophic scenario where the dark world of an apocalyptic fantasy novel becomes a terrifying reality. The movie's action-packed teaser features an ensemble cast of Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Chae Soo Bin. With such a talented cast, expectations are running high for the movie.

The action-packed teaser shows a train coming to a halt suddenly, accompanied by an announcement that all further services have been suspended. Office worker Kim Dok Ja (Ahn Hyo Seop) has a bad feeling about the situation as it mirrors the ominous beginning of the novel titled Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. He is terrified at the thought that the subsequent actions of the book might also take place in the real world.

Watch its teaser of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint's here:

This high-octane thriller movie will hit the theaters in June this year. It will mark the big-screen debut of BLACKPINK's Jisoo, who stars as Lee Ji Hye in the film. In the teaser, she is seen taking on a gun to fight evil. As the lines between fiction and reality get blurred, Lee Min Ho takes on the role of the main character of the novel, Yoo Jung Hyeok. He has the superpower of getting back to life from death. As the bridge on which the train was running gets broken into two halves, the train falls.

Advertisement

During that time, Yoo Jung Hyeok saves Kim Dok Ja and asks him about his identity. The same scene is also used as the poster of the film. Yoo Sang A (Chae Soo Bin) also travels on the train along with Kim Dok Ja, who is also saved from the disastrous situation. The other characters in prominent roles include Jung Hi Won (Nana) and Lee Hyeon Seong (Shin Seung Ho), who also participate in the fight to save humanity.