Ahn Hyo Seop in talks to play mysterious farmer in Ahn Jong Yeon’s rom-com Today Was Also Sold Out; Report

Ahn Hyo Seop is reportedly set to lead the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Today Was Also Sold Out, slated for a 2026 broadcast.

This healing rom-com centers on two dedicated professionals bearing deep emotional scars. As they support each other's healing journeys, love blossoms between them. Ahn Hyo Seop is expected to portray Matthew Lee, a mysterious farmer whose path intertwines with Dam Ye-jin, a home shopping host battling chronic insomnia, leading to a heartwarming and healing romance.

The drama will be directed by Ahn Jong-yeon of Seoul Busters with rookie writer Jin Seung-hee penning the script.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet, as Ahn Hyo Seop's agency has not made any statements regarding these reports. If the rumors turn out to be true, this will mark Ahn Hyo Seop’s return to the rom-com genre after Business Proposal.

In addition to this anticipated project, Ahn Hyo Seop is gearing up for the release of the action-fantasy film Omniscient Reader, scheduled to hit theaters in July 2025.

Based on the popular web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, the film tells the story of Kim Dok Ja, an ordinary office worker who finds himself living in the world of his favorite apocalyptic novel.

He teams up with the novel's protagonist, Yoo Joong Hyuk, to change the course of events and save the world.

Ahn Hyo Seop takes on the role of Kim Dok Ja, while Lee Min Ho portrays Yoo Joong Hyuk. The star-studded cast also includes BLACKPINK's Jisoo as Lee Ji Hye, Chae Soo Bin as Yoo Sang Ah, Shin Seung Ho as Lee Hyun Sung, and Nana as Jung Hee Won.

The movie is directed by Kim Byung Woo, known for his work on The Terror Live and Take Point, and produced by REALIES Pictures, the company behind the Along with the Gods series.

With a packed schedule featuring a new drama and a major film release, Ahn Hyo Seop continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, anticipating the depth and versatility he brings to his roles.