What kind of boyfriend is Ahn Hyo Seop in real life? Actor spills sweet habits in Jang Do Yeon’s Salon Drip 2; WATCH

Ahn Hyo Seop, the famous South Korean actor who won millions of hearts with his lead role in Business Proposal, appeared as a guest on the famous web talk show Salon Drip 2 hosted by Jang Do Yeon.

During the show, Ahn Hyo Seop revealed what kind of boyfriend he is in real life, spilling his sweet habits when he is with the person he is dating.

On July 18, 2024, Jang Do Yeon’s famous web talk show Salon Drip 2 revealed its latest episode with heartthrob Ahn Hyo Seop as a guest.

During the show, Jang Do Yeon pointed out that Ahn Hyo Seop has acted in many romantic K-dramas, saying he has acted out various kinds of leads and characters. She went on to ask the Business Proposal actor what kind of boyfriend he is in real life when he is seeing someone.

Ahn Hyo Seop revealed that he tends to be “super caring,” mainly towards the person he genuinely likes. The actor added that he likes to “take the lead” and care for the person he likes.

Ahn Hyo Seop added that he tries to use “prettier language,” adding he thinks he needs to care for the ones he is close to.

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop’s full conversation with Jang Do Yeon on Salon Drip 2 here:

Know more about Ahn Hyo Seop

Ahn Hyo Seop is one of the most followed and loved South Korean actors. He has risen to become a ‘heartthrob.’ He has portrayed a wide range of characters, showcasing his limitless potential.

He is best known for K-dramas Business Proposal, Doctor Romantic 2 and 3, Abyss, Lovers of Red Sky, and Top Management.

Ahn Hyo Seop was last seen playing the role of Koo Yeon Jun in the timeslip romance A Time Called You alongside Jeon Yeo Been.

Ahn Hyo Seop will be next seen leading the highly awaited movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Lee Min Ho.

