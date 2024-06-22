All India K-pop Contest 2024 extends registration date, confirms performance by Aoora at regionals; know details

The upcoming highly anticipated All India K-pop Contest 2024, organized by Korean Cultural Centre India in collaboration with LG Electronics India, has already ignited excitement with over 7,000 registrations since the preliminary online round began on May 17th.

This week, the contest received a significant boost from K-pop performer Aoora, who thrilled fans with a video message announcing his blockbuster performance at the opening event of the regional round in Bengaluru. The contest also announced an extended date for registration for the event.

All India K-pop Contest 2024: Performance by Aoora, extended dates and more

Aoora made a special announcement on Korean Cultural Centre India's Instagram account, revealing his upcoming performance at the opening of the regional rounds in Bengaluru for the All India K-pop Contest 2024. He also encouraged K-pop fans across India to participate in the event by registering before the new extended deadline of June 28th for the preliminary online round.

Participants can register for the grand All India K-pop Contest 2024, celebrating the Hallyu wave in India, until June 28th, 2024. Winners of the contest will earn the chance to visit Korea. Previously, contestants in the preliminary online round received encouragement from popular K-pop boy band MCND and the dynamic K-pop band X:IN. Aoora becomes the third artist to release a video message in support of these contestants.

In response to this heightened interest, the organizers are planning to elevate the event's scale and impact. The 2024 edition of the All India K-pop event spans across 11 regions, featuring high-quality stages such as the renowned Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, as well as venues in Mumbai and other key cities. With over 7,000 registrations within just three weeks of the preliminary online round, it's clear that K-pop is experiencing substantial growth in India.

Advertisement

More about Aoora

Park Min Jun, better known by his stage name Aoora, is a South Korean singer and composer. He first debuted on September 4, 2009, as a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A and later its subunit Aoora&Hoik. Aoora made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part.

On September 23, 2022, Aoora gained significant attention, especially in India, with his mashup of the Indian song Swag Se Swagat, which accumulated over a million views. He has also released the remake of the Indian song Cham Cham. Aoora's recent participation in the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard entrant marked a significant venture into the Indian entertainment scene.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: X:IN on Indian K-pop star Aria coining group name, dorm situation, learning Hindi, and more