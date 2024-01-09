EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aoora thinks THIS contestant doesn’t deserve to be inside Bigg Boss 17 house; Any guess?
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aoora got candid and shared his equation with the Bigg Boss 17 housemates. The K-Pop sensation got evicted from the show recently.
K-pop sensation Aoora became the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Two weeks back, he entered as a wildcard contestant, and during his brief stay inside the house, he got along well with the contestants. Although language was a barrier for Aoora, he still made the most of his stay, even becoming the captain of the house for a while. After bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 house with a smile, Aoora sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.
Aoora on why Munawar Faruqui does not deserve to stay inside Bigg Boss 17 house
Aoora got candid and talked about his equations with the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. On being asked to name one contestant who doesn’t deserve to stay inside the house, Aoora paused to think and said, “Munawar Faruqui.” Firstly, he is good at games, but I felt he was fake acting a lot of the time. So that confused everyone. So, I hated it.”
Watch Aoora's full interview here:
Next, we asked him to name a person from Bigg Boss 17 with whom he would never want to cross paths with. The Korean singer again took the name of the stand-up comedian. Explaining why, he shared, “Because when we were inside the house, I thought of him as a friend and followed his opinions a lot of times. But when I came out and my friends explained a lot of the clips to me, I understood it was the opposite. So I am very hurt and I don’t really want to meet him.”
Aoora's eviction from Bigg Boss 17 house
Aoora left the Bigg Boss 17 house smiling. As host Salman Khan took his name during the weekend ka vaar, he burst into laughter which shocked the contestants. He hugged each of them and thanked the host for the opportunity. Before his exit, he said that India is his second home.
Further, he called his Bigg Boss 17 experience 'precious', and shared that it was a lot of fun.
With Aoora's eviction, contestants Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, Arun Mahashetty, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui are currently locked inside the house.
