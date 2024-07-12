Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: BTS, Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more K-stars we wish to see at iconic event

With just hours remaining until the extravagant wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, all eyes are eagerly fixed on the bride-to-be and her wonderful groom. The Ambani-Merchant wedding has sparked widespread fascination due to its opulence, and one of the biggest points of interest right now is the star-studded guest list.

Hollywood luminaries such as the Kardashians, John Cena, and Nick Jonas are set to attend meanwhile Adele and David Beckham are rumored to join, alongside Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and many more, making it India's wedding of the year. Fans of the Korean Entertainment industry too wished to see some of their favorite stars. Here are top K-stars we would have loved to see at the Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities.

BTS

As BTS members have previously expressed their affection for India on multiple occasions—Jimin praising the film "3 Idiots," RM discussing the Taj Mahal, V greeting fans with a Namaste, and Jungkook vibing to the hit Tollywood song Nattu Nattu—their love for India is evident. Given their substantial fanbase in the country, it would have been delightful to see these icons of K-pop attend India's most extravagant celebration.

GOT7

Many GOT7 members have openly expressed their affection for India, with Jackson particularly vocal about his desire to visit the country. He fulfilled this wish by attending Lollapalooza India in 2023, where he performed for a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans. The prospect of Jackson returning to India for the wedding, alongside all the other members including BamBam—who recently expressed his interest in performing in India—would add a special charm to the event.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK's Lisa, renowned for her elegant charm and energy, would be an incredible guest for the party. Given the close cultural ties and customs shared between India and Thailand, her presence would certainly enhance the festivities and double the fun!

Hyun Bin- Son Ye Jin

The attendance of our beloved couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who are celebrated for their sweet and charming love story that began on set, will undoubtedly add an extra touch of charm to the event.

Park Shin Hye- Choi Tae Joon

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon, celebrated for their enduring love story, are adored by fans worldwide. And what could be more fitting at a wedding than a couple whose love story has already captured hearts?

IU

IU, one of the biggest soloists loved throughout India, is known for her sweetness, kindness, and exceptional talent. Fans would not only wish for her attendance but also a performance by the star, as it would undoubtedly be a dream come true, given the beauty and charm of her concerts.

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho, with one of the largest fanbases across India and renowned as one of the most popular K-drama stars, is beloved by nearly everyone. His presence at such a grand wedding would certainly elevate the excitement and add to the extravagance the IT wedding of India.

ALSO READ: 'Love remains unchanged': BTS' RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook reveal handwritten letters for 11th debut anniversary