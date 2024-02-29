From Jujutsu Kaisen To Tomo-Chan Is A Girl, Discover Our Predictions For Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

As the premier platform for streaming anime, Crunchyroll celebrates the best of the medium by recognizing outstanding series, directors, voice actors, and more in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. But who will wear the crown – or in this case, the golden Crunchyroll – in each category this year? From thrilling battles to heartwarming tales, the past year has gifted us with a plethora of remarkable series and characters. Here’s who we think will win the main categories of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards as well as a brief synopsis of each show so that you can check them out yourselves!

1. Anime of the Year

Nominations

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

OSHI NO KO

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Pinkvilla Prediction: Amidst a year brimming with outstanding anime releases, Pinkvilla predicts that it's Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 that stands poised to claim the crown of Best Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

As for the anime's premise, let's dive right in: The second season of the JJK anime is a prequel to the first season and takes place during Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto’s time as students at Jujutsu High, and how they became enemies in this time.

2. Best Film

Nominations

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

BLUE GIANT

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence

Suzume

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK

Pinkvilla Prediction: Suzume was a story that had a captivating and emotionally resonant story that resonated with a number of audiences, from its incredible music to its pictureque animation, so our bet’s on Suzume for Best Anime Film this year at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Wondering what the movie was about? Here’s a brief overview: Suzume, gifted with the ability to perceive supernatural threats, embarks on a perilous quest to close mysterious portals wreaking havoc across Japan, determined to save her country from impending disaster.

3. Best Original Anime

Nominations

Akiba Maid War

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story- Season2

Buddy Daddies

Do It Yourself!!

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury

THE MARGINAL SERVICE

Pinkvilla Prediction: We believe The Marginal Service is most likely to win Best Original Anime at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, due to its captivating blend of supernatural intrigue, compelling characters, and just the right amount of originality.

Interested in the anime's plot? Here's a brief glimpse: Ex-cop Brian Nightraider joins a covert organization tasked with policing aliens blending in among humans, leading a team on a perilous mission to dismantle an alien-run drug ring in a distant land.

4. Best New Series

Nominations

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Chainsaw Man

Heavenly Delusion

Hell’s Paradise

OSHI NO KO

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Pinkvilla Prediction: This year has seen many astounding anime grace our screens, but we think Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has the potential to win Best New Series at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

As for what the anime’s about, here’s a quick introduction: Amidst a zombie outbreak, Akira Tendô embraces the chaos to complete his bucket list of 100 wishes before succumbing to the undead.

5. Best Continuing Series

Nominations

Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc)

JUJUTSU KAISEN (JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2)

One Piece

SPY x FAMILY (SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2)

VINLAND SAGA (VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2)

Pinkvilla Prediction: In the fierce arena of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, the category for Best Continuing Anime is a battleground where established titans clash for supremacy. However, we think that One Piece will once again reign supreme this year.

Curious about the anime's storyline? Here's a quick rundown: One Piece follows the incredible journey of Luffy as he sets sail to find a legendary treasure to become the King of the Pirates.

6. Best Director

Nominations

Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Keiichiro Saito – BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Ryu Nakayama – Chainsaw Man

Hirotaka Mori – Heavenly Delusion

Shota Goshozono – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Daisuke Hiramaki – OSHI NO KO

Pinkvilla Prediction: Yuichiro Hayashi's adept handling of the transition from manga to animation seamlessly brings Hajime Isayama's epic conclusion to life, so we’re sure he will get Best Director this year.

Here’s a concise overview of the anime's content: As Colossal Titans encroach on fleeing refugees, two young refugees, Ramzi and Halil, navigate the chaos. A year earlier, Eren contemplates his past and future endeavors.

7. Best Animation

Nominations

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

Mob Psycho 100 III

TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Pinkvilla Prediction: There were many brilliant anime this year that each utilized various animation but with its breathtaking fight scenes and impeccably choreographed animation styles, we think Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will take the cake once again this year.

When it comes to the anime's storyline, here's a swift summary: In this season, Tanjiro journeys to the Swordsmith Village to replace his worn sword, only to encounter fellow Demon Slayers, and save the village from an ambush by the demons.

8. Best Action

Nominations

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

One Piece

Pinkvilla Prediction: We think Chainsaw Man will win this year’s Best Action category due to its unparalleled adrenaline-pumping sequences, relentless pacing, and groundbreaking narrative innovation.

Here's a brief introduction to set the anime's narrative: After being betrayed, a young man merges with his pet devil, transforming into a formidable devil-human hybrid, and joins a devil-hunting organization to repay his late father's debts.

9. Best Romance

Nominations

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Happy Marriage

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Pinkvilla Prediction: With its hilarious premise and heartwarming romance, we think Tomo-chan Is a Girl! is set to win Best Romance this year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Here’s a speedy glimpse into the anime's premise: the anime features the daily struggles of tomboy high-school student Tomo as she grapples with unrequited love for her childhood friend, Junichiro, who sees her solely as a boy, and how she makes adorable efforts to win his affection.

10. Best Comedy

Nominations

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Buddy Daddies

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

SPY x FAMILY Season 1 Cour 2

Urusei Yatsura

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Pinkvilla Prediction: With its uproarious blend of unconventional family dynamics, absurd situations, and witty humor, we think Buddy Daddies is poised to win Best Comedy at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Wondering what the anime is all about? Here's a quick peek: In Buddy Daddies, a trio of unrelated individuals, including two assassins and the unwitting daughter of their target, navigate the hilarious complexities of family life under one roof.

11. Best Fantasy

Nominations

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell's Paradise

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

The Ancient Magus’ Bride SEASON 2

Pinkvilla Prediction: Among the many magical universes we have seen this year, The Ancient Magus’ Bride has definitely continued to live up to expectations with it’s beautiful storytelling and lore. While Demon Slayer may come as a close second, we believe it will be The Ancient Magus’ Bride SEASON 2 that will win Best Fantasy.

As for the anime's focus, here's a brief overview: In this season, Chise embarks on a journey to embrace maturity, mastering the art of strategic support over impulsive action, while grappling with the significance of her survival and its impact on those she holds dear.

12. Best Drama

Nominations

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

OSHI NO KO

To Your Eternity Season 2

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

Pinkvilla Prediction: Drama is all about an exciting yet emotional story with a number of unexpected events or circumstances, and Oshi No Ko fits the bill perfectly this year, and will likely win Best Drama in the Crunchyroll Anime Award 2024.

For a quick dive into the anime's plot, here's an introduction: In a tale of rebirth and revenge, Oshi No Ko follows the journey of a doctor and his deceased patient who are reborn as the twins of their favorite Japanese pop idol who is later murdered.

With each nominee offering a unique and compelling narrative, the competition is fierce, but our predictions highlight the frontrunners poised to claim victory. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.