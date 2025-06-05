Black Butler Season 5 Episode 10: Phantomhive Secrets Revealed—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 10 will likely continue Diedrich’s clash against Wolfram, while the truth behind Vincent Phantomhive’s message is explored. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘His Butler, Crossing Paths,’ a flashback of Sieglinde’s first encounter with Ciel’s group is revealed, contrasting her past isolation with newfound hope. As Sebastian destroys the village, Ciel leads a rescue operation. Baldroy and Snake escort Sieglinde while Wolfram and his soldiers pursue them.
Snake delays the enemy with snakes. Baldroy fights Wolfram, but is defeated. Ciel, disguised as Sieglinde, lures Wolfram and aims a gun at him. Meanwhile, Finnian carries the real Sieglinde to safety. As Wolfram nearly shoots Ciel, Diedrich arrives, saving him and confronting Wolfram.
Expected plot in Black Butler Season 5 Episode 10
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 10 will see Diedrich battle Wolfram, with Snake and Baldroy possibly rejoining the fight. Sebastian, having destroyed the village, may investigate the ominous sound heard near the Emerald Witch's palace. Meanwhile, Finnian's journey to protect Sieglinde will continue, though danger remains close.
The cryptic message from Vincent Phantomhive about helping "the two" raises questions about another person besides Ciel. The episode is likely to explore this mystery, potentially revealing secrets tied to the Phantomhive lineage.
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream
Titled ‘His Butler, Mopping Up,’ Black Butler Season 5 Episode 10 is set to premiere on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on several Japanese channels. Due to time zone differences, international release times may vary.
In Japan, Black Butler Season 5 Episode 10 will air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, Gunma TV, AT-X, and MBS, and stream on platforms like d-anime Store, DMM TV, and U-NEXT. Globally, fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, Bilibili Global, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel in select regions.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
