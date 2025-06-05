Kagurabachi Chapter 82: How Did Uruha Survive? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Kagurabachi Chapter 82 will reveal more about Uruha’s survival and its relation to Samura’s abilities, so don’t miss it to find out. Get the release date, recap and other details here.
In ‘Core,’ Izaru questions the Barrier-Keepers about the deaths caused by Pine Tree Sorcery. He also reminds them of four critical items that must be protected, including the Shinuchi. Meanwhile, Hakuri meets Kashima, who explains how the Hishaku had embedded seeds in sorcerers.
A disguised enemy impersonating Kudo deceives Hakuri, and a dagger-wielding girl kills nearby allies. Kashima protects Hakuri but dies in the process. The impostor reveals Kudo is truly dead. As Hakuri tries to flee, Uruha appears and defeats the enemies using White Purity Style. Uruha then tells Hakuri to follow him.
Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 82
Kagurabachi Chapter 82 may reveal how Uruha survived despite appearing dead earlier, possibly involving Suzaku's flames from Samura. This backstory could clarify the mechanics behind his survival. The chapter may also return to Chihiro’s ongoing battle against Samura.
This will reveal more about the power of Samura’s enchanted flames as well as how both are faring. Another possible focus is Azami’s current fight against a Hishaku sorcerer clad in Samurai armor. These threads suggest several concurrent battles with major developments still left unexplained.
Kagurabachi Chapter 82: Release date and where to read
Kagurabachi Chapter 82 will be released in Japan on Monday, June 9, 2024, at 12 am JST in the special combined issue of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 28. International readers can access it on Sunday, June 8, with release times varying by time zone.
Fans can read Kagurabachi Chapter 82 digitally on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, Viz Media’s official site, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The first three chapters and the latest three are free on MANGAPlus and Viz Media, while Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.
